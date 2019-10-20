Mumbadevi: Cong candidate misused Assembly letterhead to support Yakub Memon’s mercy petition, advocate writes to EC

AN ADVOCATE wrote to the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday alleging that Amin Patel, the Congress candidate from Mumbadevi Assembly constituency, has misused a letterhead of the state Legislative Assembly in 2015 to support Yakub Memon’s mercy petition.

The complaint, filed by Gaurang Jhaveri, stated that Patel has allowed signatures of various people on the said letterhead. The letter was allegedly sent to the President in 2015.

Patel, however, claimed that the letter mentioned the names of eminent people like late senior advocate Ram Jethmalani, actor Shatrughan Sinha, former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju and many others and that he supports their views.

“We do not support any terrorist or terror activities. One should contest on developmental issues and not communal lines… I do not support hatred. I am a secular person and have worked with all the communities in my area,” he said.

Jhaveri also accused Patel of allegedly trying to polarise voters on religious grounds while commenting on the remarks Mumbai BJP president Mangal Prabhat Lodha made during a rally in support of Shiv Sena candidate Pandurang Sakpal in Mumbadevi on Wednesday.

Returning officer Vishwas Gujar of Mumbadevi constituency said a complaint has been received. “Since the letter attached to the complaint was not clearly legible, we have sought another copy. Once it is received, further action will be decided.”

At the rally in Mumbadevi on Wednesday, Lodha had said: “Remember after the 1992 riots, how many blasts took place in Mumbai, how many bullets were fired, where were their manufacturing centres? They were manufactured in lanes within 5 km from here. A person who is elected with votes from those lanes, how will he take care of you in the times to come?”

Mumbadevi constituency has a sizeable Muslim population. Lodha was issued a showcause notice for the remarks by EC.