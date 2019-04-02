Toggle Menu
Mulayam owes over Rs 2 crore to son Akhilesh Yadav, poll affidavit discloses

This was revealed in an affidavit filed by Mulayam Singh Yadav, who has been fielded by the SP from its stronghold Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat. He had filed his nomination papers from the constituency on Monday.

Mulayam and Akhilesh at the rally at Jantar Mantar. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav owes more than Rs 2.13 crore to his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav and the value of his assets has declined by Rs 3 crore in the last five years.

As per the affidavit, the SP patriarch has declared a total property, both movable and immovable, worth Rs 16.52 crore. This is Rs 3.20 crore less than the assets declared by him in an affidavit ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the affidavit, a case was registered against Mulayam Singh Yadav at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on September 24, 2015, for allegedly threatening IPS officer Amitabh Thakur over the phone. The case is pending in the court of the chief judicial magistrate. His affidavit mentions that he owes Rs 2.13 crore to his son Akhilesh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav and his wife Sadhna Yadav have an annual income of Rs 32.02 lakh and Rs 25.61 lakh respectively. Sadhna Yadav has shown assets worth Rs 5.06 crore.

According to the election affidavit, Mulayam Singh Yadav does not have a car. However, his wife owns a luxury car.

