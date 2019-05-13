Mukul Roy: Car searched twice within 2 km, police told to harass me

BJP leader Mukul Roy’s car was searched twice within a distance of nearly two kilometres between the Kolkata airport and Koikhali on VIP Road on Sunday.

He alleged that it was politically motivated action to harass him, while police claimed it to be a “routine check”. Police found a packet of biscuits and a few other edible items, said sources.

“It’s a clear conspiracy. They (police) aren’t checking every car… and have been told to harass Mukul Roy. I have simply told them to check my car as many times as they want, but they should abide by the rules,” said Roy, who left the ruling Trinamool Congress for BJP in 2017.

Two days ago, police recovered Rs 1.13 lakh allegedly from BJP candidate from Ghatal Bharati Ghosh after her car was searched.

Ghosh and her three aides were booked under under sections 353 (assault/use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 186 (obstruction to public servant in discharge of his public duty), 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The case was registered at Pingla police station.

Meanwhile, state minister Firhad Hakim accused the BJP of trying to inculcate a ‘vote for money’ culture in Bengal.

“It is election time. Vehicles of all political leaders should be checked, what’s wrong in that? In other parts of India, the BJP has tried the ‘vote for money’ tactic. They are inculcating the same culture here. They will fail miserably in Bengal. As far as searching a vehicle is concerned, I feel why only him (Mukul Roy), even Modi’s car should be searched and I also don’t have any problem if they check my vehicle,” said Hakim.

When asked about reason behind searching Roy’s vehicle, Deputy Commissioner (headquarters) Amit Javalgi said, “Normal naka checking is going on in all police station areas.”

Separately, Bidhannagar Police recovered more than Rs 5 lakh from a 42-year-old man at a check post in New Town on Sunday. The man, Dinesh Agarwal of Salt Lake City, was detained.

“During examination and interrogation, he couldn’t produce any valid documents and could not give satisfactory answers in support of carrying such a huge amount. The amount was seized,” said a police officer.

On Saturday during special checking at Clock Tower on VIP Road, police intercepted an SUV with registration no WB 08 E 8001 and found Rs 3 lakh from one Rabi Prakash Tewary. Police said they were investigating the source of the money.