Muktsar (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

The Muktsar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SAD candidate Kanwarjit Singh. The Muktsar seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

muktsar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Alwinder Singh IND 1 12th Pass 42 Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anuroop Kaur Sandhu IND 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 18,36,598 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balwant Singh Nationalist Justice Party 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 20,500 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharamjeet Singh (Bonny Bedi) Lok Insaaf Party 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 8,85,258 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdeep Singh (Kaka Brar) AAP 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 13,10,30,458 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 82,40,950 ~ 82 Lacs+ Kala Singh IND 0 Literate 44 Rs 44,700 ~ 44 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kanwarjit Singh SAD 4 12th Pass 50 Rs 3,69,48,077 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 31,93,723 ~ 31 Lacs+ Karan Kaur INC 0 Graduate 70 Rs 1,55,41,62,025 ~ 155 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishan Kumar Alias Krishan Singh IND 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 7,000 ~ 7 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 4,47,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Rajesh Pathela BJP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 2,90,37,483 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,90,806 ~ 6 Lacs+ Sandeep Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 71,04,067 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 18,36,456 ~ 18 Lacs+ Sukhraj Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 2,05,95,888 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

muktsar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kanwarjit Singh SAD 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 3,54,63,815 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 88,86,890 ~ 88 Lacs+ Alwinder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 5,500 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar BSP 0 Illiterate 43 Rs 2,10,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 33,000 ~ 33 Thou+ Baljit Singh IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Harjeet Singh Revolutionary Marxist Party of India 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 1,48,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdeep Singh AAP 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 8,70,88,218 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 70,40,269 ~ 70 Lacs+ Karan Kaur INC 0 Graduate 65 Rs 1,19,41,22,210 ~ 119 Crore+ / Rs 3,27,00,000 ~ 3 Crore+ Rajesh Garg Aapna Punjab Party 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 46,32,323 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ripendeep Kaur IND 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 6,01,30,874 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Sukhdarshan Singh Marar IND 0 12th Pass 73 Rs 2,30,49,563 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 21,30,000 ~ 21 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Muktsar candidate of from Karan Kaur Punjab. Muktsar Election Result 2012

muktsar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Karan Kaur INC 0 Graduate 60 Rs 1,28,43,78,782 ~ 128 Crore+ / Rs 1,66,31,941 ~ 1 Crore+ Alwinder Singh IND 0 Not Given 33 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 1,08,80,951 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Balwinder Singh IND 1 8th Pass 30 Rs 15,15,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harinderpal Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 12,35,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Jagjit Singh Brar PPOP 1 Graduate 39 Rs 19,14,61,374 ~ 19 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Dev Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 3,39,74,947 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaswinder Kaur LJP 0 Illiterate 41 Rs 20,590 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kanwarjit Singh SAD 1 12th Pass 41 Rs 1,88,47,082 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,27,988 ~ 30 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

