‘Be careful in the future,’ EC tells Naqvi after ‘Modiji ki sena’ remark

Naqvi, while addressing an election rally in Rampur on April 3 had used the phrase 'Modiji ki sena' (Modi's army) which was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Naqvi, while addressing an election rally in Rampur on April 3 had used the phrase 'Modiji ki sena' (Modi's army) which was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Election Commission Thursday decided to let off Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi with a mild rap on the knuckles for his ‘Modiji ki sena’ (Modi’s army) remark, warning him against using the armed forces for political propaganda.

“The Commission … hereby warns Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to desist from using the references to defence forces for political propaganda and to be careful in future,” the EC order read. The EC also asked him to be “careful in the future” with his words.

The state election authorities had issued the BJP leader a showcause notice and in response to it, he had agreed using the phrase.

The poll watchdog issued a warning reminding Naqvi of its March 19 instruction which directed politicians “to desist from using any reference to defence forces in their political campaign/propaganda”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also at the receiving end of a warning by the poll panel for a similar remark on April 5. The UP chief minister was also asked to be careful with his utterances.

