Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi calls Azam Khan ‘Mogambo’, booked for violating code of conduct

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was booked for violating the model code of conduct after he purportedly referred to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan as “Mogambo” at a BJP rally in Rampur.

Attacking Khan for his “Khaki underwear” remark allegedly directed at BJP candidate Jaya Prada, Naqvi used the moniker of a Bollywood villain made popular by legendary actor Amrish Puri.

Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh told news agency ANI, “Based on the statement made by BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi the magistrate who was monitoring the rally had given a complain base on which an NCR has been registered.”

The case was registered on the order of Magistrate M K Gupta, who was present at the rally.

“On April 15 a rally was organised by BJP in which party’s leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi referred to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan as Mogambo. This is a statement taht can cause animosity and is also a violation of the model code of conduct,” Magistrate Gupta reportedly said in his complaint.

The speech was made at Shabaad Ram Leela ground in Rampur on Monday and the FIR was registered the same day.

Earlier this week, the Election Commission barred Khan from campagining for 72 hours after taking cognizance of his speech at a rally in Rampur. Rampur goes to polls on April 18 and Khan is facing Jaya Prada, who is contesting on a BJP ticket.