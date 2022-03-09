scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

Mukerian (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mukerian (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Mukerian assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 117 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Mukerian |
March 9, 2022 8:30:17 pm
Mukerian Election Result, Mukerian Election Result 2022, Mukerian Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Mukerian Election Results 2022

Mukerian (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Mukerian Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Rajnish Kumar Babbi. The Mukerian seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Mukerian ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

mukerian Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ashok Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 73,20,500 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 16,50,000 ~ 16 Lacs+
Gurvatan Singh IND 0 8th Pass 77 Rs 70,59,234 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Indu Bala INC 0 Graduate 59 Rs 8,82,26,318 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 67,28,093 ~ 67 Lacs+
Jangi Lal Mahajan BJP 0 10th Pass 74 Rs 3,58,64,777 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Karamjit Singh IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 50,53,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+
Parminder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 46,56,500 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Prof. Gurdhian Singh Multani AAP 1 Post Graduate 58 Rs 7,48,30,933 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 49,02,946 ~ 49 Lacs+
Sarbjot Singh SAD 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 3,64,22,419 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 50,24,228 ~ 50 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Mukerian candidate of from Rajnish Kumar Babbi Punjab.

Mukerian Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Rajnish Kumar Babbi
INC

mukerian Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Rajnish Kumar Babbi INC 0 Graduate 57 Rs 4,96,21,737 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 6,96,584 ~ 6 Lacs+
Arunesh Kumar BJP 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 2,28,07,047 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Bhajan Singh Bharatrashtra Democratic Party 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 39,32,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dharminder Singh Revolutionary Marxist Party of India 1 10th Pass 26 Rs 6,20,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 63,166 ~ 63 Thou+
Gurvatan Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 72 Rs 34,35,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Jangi Lal Mahajan IND 0 10th Pass 69 Rs 3,69,30,884 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Karamjit Singh BSP 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 44,19,820 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+
Kuldeep Kumar Hindustan Shakti Sena 0 Not Given 28 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Raj Mal Aapna Punjab Party 0 Graduate Professional 74 Rs 7,71,90,000 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 9,50,000 ~ 9 Lacs+
Sulakhan Singh AAP 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 50,14,759 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 2,30,029 ~ 2 Lacs+
Sumitri Devi SHS 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 42,65,438 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Mukerian candidate of from Rajnish Kumar Punjab.

Mukerian Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Rajnish Kumar
IND

mukerian Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Rajnish Kumar IND 0 Graduate 52 Rs 3,54,57,469 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ajit Kumar Narang INC 0 Graduate 62 Rs 12,71,20,203 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 5,49,80,564 ~ 5 Crore+
Amarjit Singh Sodhi IND 0 10th Pass 29 Rs 1,39,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gulsher Singh BSP 0 Not Given 42 Rs 12,28,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gurvatan Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 95,37,105 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Munish Khosla DBSP 0 Not Given 34 Rs 10,500 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Mukerian Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Mukerian Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Mukerian Assembly is also given here.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement