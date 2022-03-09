Muhammadabad-gohna (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Muhammadabad-gohna (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

muhammadabad-gohna (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ankit Kumar Rao AAP 0 Graduate 37 Rs 84,68,000 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 15,93,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Banvari Ram INC 0 Literate 73 Rs 82,69,925 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharm Singh Gautam BSP 1 12th Pass 38 Rs 37,83,280 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinanath Prasad IND 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 17,58,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Sonkar Jan Adhikar Party 0 Literate 52 Rs 21,75,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Monoo IND 0 10th Pass 30 Rs 1,25,17,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Poonam Saroj BJP 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 1,97,40,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 24,68,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ Rajendra Kumar SP 2 Graduate 62 Rs 1,85,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

muhammadabad-gohna (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shriram BJP 1 12th Pass 53 Rs 1,19,75,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Baijnath SP 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 76,93,114 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 2,91,628 ~ 2 Lacs+ Faujdar Bahujan Mukti Party 2 Graduate 63 Rs 61,12,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Meena Poorvanchal Peoples Party 0 Literate 54 Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Parbhu Pichhravarg Mahapanchayat Party 0 Literate 66 Rs 24,10,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra BSP 2 Graduate 57 Rs 1,06,47,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Suryabhan Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 3,87,437 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

