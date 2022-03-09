scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Mughalsarai (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mughalsarai (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Mughalsarai assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Mughalsarai |
March 9, 2022 7:58:26 pm
Mughalsarai Election Result, Mughalsarai Election Result 2022, Mughalsarai Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Mughalsarai Election Results 2022

Mughalsarai (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Mughalsarai Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sadhana Singh. The Mughalsarai seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Mughalsarai ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

mughalsarai Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Abid Ali All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 2 10th Pass 51 Rs 1,68,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ajit Kumar Singh Samagra Utthan Party 0 Graduate 43 Rs 89,55,200 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Brijesh Kumar Moulik Adhikar Party 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 77,37,501 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Chandra Shekhar Yadav SP 2 Post Graduate 35 Rs 99,50,533 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+
Chhabbu INC 1 Literate 65 Rs 84,20,200 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dayanidhi Singh Yadav Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Doctorate 54 Rs 56,94,133 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 3,05,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Inayatullah Khan IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 14,90,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Irshad Ahamad BSP 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 4,35,05,942 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,22,27,270 ~ 1 Crore+
Rajoo Prasad Prajapati Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party 2 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 76,15,000 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramesh Jaiswal BJP 2 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 2,77,99,354 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+
Sajid Ali AAP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 24,74,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shailesh Kumar Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 44,13,375 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 24,90,000 ~ 24 Lacs+
Vikesh Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 2,55,632 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Mughalsarai candidate of from Sadhana Singh Uttar Pradesh.

Mughalsarai Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Sadhana Singh
BJP

mughalsarai Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Sadhana Singh BJP 7 Graduate 42 Rs 1,12,23,629 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,51,655 ~ 2 Lacs+
Babban Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 13,63,03,000 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 3,05,98,000 ~ 3 Crore+
Babulal SP 7 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 1,77,05,094 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Govind Lal Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 30 Rs 1,12,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Madina IND 0 5th Pass 43 Rs 10,25,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajendra Moulik Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 34,50,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ratan Lal IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 6,42,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shaligram IND 2 10th Pass 37 Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+ / Rs 17,913 ~ 17 Thou+
Shashikant CPI(ML)(L) 1 Graduate 37 Rs 92,000 ~ 92 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Shweta Pandey Poorvanchal Peoples Party 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Tilak Dhari BSP 4 8th Pass 42 Rs 44,24,244 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 8,29,920 ~ 8 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Mughalsarai candidate of from Babban Uttar Pradesh.

Mughalsarai Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Babban
BSP

mughalsarai Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Babban BSP 1 8th Pass 42 Rs 10,41,38,000 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 4,14,53,000 ~ 4 Crore+
Ajay Rai KrSaP 1 12th Pass 45 Rs 2,15,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Anand Kumar NCP 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 31,00,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Antish Kumari Patel JD(U) 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 79,96,385 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+
Arvind Singh QED 2 Post Graduate 55 Rs 1,87,94,387 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,69,63,415 ~ 1 Crore+
Babulal SP 7 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 67,37,583 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Chandra Prakash JBSP 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 1,85,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Chhabbu BJP 0 5th Pass 55 Rs 50,29,724 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 2,27,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Juber Ahamad RLM 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 21,26,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kiyamuddin LD 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Manoj LJP 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 2,62,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Munnar PMSP 0 5th Pass 46 Rs 2,45,150 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Munni Lal RSBP 0 Illiterate 57 Rs 29,16,500 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 2,28,798 ~ 2 Lacs+
Pankaj JKP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 19,45,483 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramdular CPI(ML)(L) 1 Literate 48 Rs 500 ~ 5 Hund+ / Rs 0 ~
Satish INC 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 7,08,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Sudhar IJP 1 Literate 32 Rs 1,52,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Sukhadev Misra CPI 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 28,68,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 66,479 ~ 66 Thou+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Mughalsarai Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Mughalsarai Assembly is also given here..

