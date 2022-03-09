Mughalsarai (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mughalsarai (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Mughalsarai Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sadhana Singh. The Mughalsarai seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Mughalsarai ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Mughalsarai candidate of from Sadhana Singh Uttar Pradesh. Mughalsarai Election Result 2017

mughalsarai Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sadhana Singh BJP 7 Graduate 42 Rs 1,12,23,629 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,51,655 ~ 2 Lacs+ Babban Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 13,63,03,000 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 3,05,98,000 ~ 3 Crore+ Babulal SP 7 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 1,77,05,094 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Govind Lal Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Literate 30 Rs 1,12,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Madina IND 0 5th Pass 43 Rs 10,25,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Moulik Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 34,50,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ratan Lal IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 6,42,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shaligram IND 2 10th Pass 37 Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+ / Rs 17,913 ~ 17 Thou+ Shashikant CPI(ML)(L) 1 Graduate 37 Rs 92,000 ~ 92 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shweta Pandey Poorvanchal Peoples Party 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 85,000 ~ 85 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Tilak Dhari BSP 4 8th Pass 42 Rs 44,24,244 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 8,29,920 ~ 8 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Mughalsarai candidate of from Babban Uttar Pradesh. Mughalsarai Election Result 2012

mughalsarai Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Babban BSP 1 8th Pass 42 Rs 10,41,38,000 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 4,14,53,000 ~ 4 Crore+ Ajay Rai KrSaP 1 12th Pass 45 Rs 2,15,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Anand Kumar NCP 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 31,00,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Antish Kumari Patel JD(U) 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 79,96,385 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Arvind Singh QED 2 Post Graduate 55 Rs 1,87,94,387 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,69,63,415 ~ 1 Crore+ Babulal SP 7 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 67,37,583 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Prakash JBSP 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 1,85,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhabbu BJP 0 5th Pass 55 Rs 50,29,724 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 2,27,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Juber Ahamad RLM 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 21,26,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kiyamuddin LD 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj LJP 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 2,62,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munnar PMSP 0 5th Pass 46 Rs 2,45,150 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munni Lal RSBP 0 Illiterate 57 Rs 29,16,500 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 2,28,798 ~ 2 Lacs+ Pankaj JKP 0 Graduate 54 Rs 19,45,483 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdular CPI(ML)(L) 1 Literate 48 Rs 500 ~ 5 Hund+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish INC 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 7,08,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sudhar IJP 1 Literate 32 Rs 1,52,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhadev Misra CPI 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 28,68,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 66,479 ~ 66 Thou+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

