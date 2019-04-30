Mughals, British could return if Kejriwal comes to power, says Bidhuri

On Monday, BJP South Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri was welcomed to a ‘chaupal’ at Neb Sarai by an all-male gathering, in which he concluded his roughly 25-minute-long speech saying he did not wish to do “negative politics” and listed what he would do if he came to power.

Addressing local demands for a Metro station near Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), he said, “Within 100 days of becoming an MP, I will begin work on Metro Phase IV.”

Just minutes before that, however, he had hit out at AAP and the Congress for allegedly lending support to “those who chanted slogans of ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ at JNU in 2016”, accused several in the opposition of selling tickets, and said administrators like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could usher in the era of Mughals and British once again.

“Modi ji kehte hain ki desh ke 115 crore log judenge toh Bharat vishwa guru banega. Warna agar Kejriwal jaise log rahe to dobara Mughal aa sakte hain, dobara Angrez aa sakte hain (Modi says if 115 crore people unite, India will lead the world. But if people like Kejriwal come to power, the Mughal, British might return),” he said. He added that the only people who became unemployed because of demonetisation were the “Rahul khaandan”, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, who “sold tickets for Rs 2-4 crore”.

The crowd, mostly the elderly from Neb Sarai Village, applauded the loudest when he attacked the opposition. “Humare Jawaharlal Nehru University me ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ ke naare lagte hain aur Dilli ke bade neta aur ek badi party ka adhyaksh, jaake unke samarthan me khada ho jaata hai… Usse bhi bada shame, Dilli ka mukhyamantri… kehta hai ye unke bolna ka adhikar hai (freedom of speech)… aise bolne ke adhikar se, bharat tere tukde honge bolne walon ke honsle bad jaate hain (In JNU, when slogans of Bharat tere tukde honge were raised, senior Delhi leaders and the president of a prominent party went and gave support. The Delhi CM said it was a matter of freedom of speech. Saying such things will give them more courage),” he alleged. He added that Rahul Gandhi talked of doing away with the sedition law.

“Matlab ab koi aatankwadi aayega, kisi ke ghar me thehrega, atom bomb maar ke chala jayega, baad mein pata lagega ki wo kiske ghar thehra tha, to uske khilaf koi karyavahi nahi hogi, wo deshdroh nahi hoga. Is desh ko Taliban banana chahte ho kya? (If any terrorist comes and stays in someone’s home, then bursts a bomb and leaves, and if they identify who he was staying with, there will be no action against that person. It won’t be considered sedition. Do you want to turn this country into Taliban?),” said Bidhuri to applause. He said it was the first time in these elections, that nobody was speaking of “mehengai (price rise)”.

“Congress gave the slogan of gareebi hatao desh bachao, but the PM made sure the poor get respect. He was born in a poor family and understood the plight of the lower middle class and lower class families,” he said.