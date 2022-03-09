Mubarakpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mubarakpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Mubarakpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BSP candidate Shah Alam Urf Guddu Jamali. The Mubarakpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

mubarakpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shah Alam Urf Guddu Jamali BSP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 1,18,76,21,354 ~ 118 Crore+ / Rs 2,85,34,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Aaptab Urf Aftab Islam Party Hind 0 Illiterate 0 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Akhilesh Yadav SP 1 12th Pass 54 Rs 20,90,843 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Avinash Yadav Peace Party 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 21,43,638 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 5,44,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Harivansh Mishra SHS 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 15,35,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Luxman Mourya BJP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 17,90,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 1,90,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Nirmal Yadav Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 19,76,908 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Rajbhar IND 0 Literate 50 Rs 15,81,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ramharsh CPI 1 Illiterate 52 Rs 15,77,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tej Bahadur Singh RLD 0 Not Given 63 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Triloki IND 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 15,01,427 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Mubarakpur candidate of from Shah Alam Uttar Pradesh. Mubarakpur Election Result 2012

mubarakpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shah Alam BSP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 54,44,23,098 ~ 54 Crore+ / Rs 36,25,460 ~ 36 Lacs+ Ramesh Ind IND 0 Literate 45 Rs 3,95,307 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Abdus Salam INC 0 Graduate 54 Rs 1,16,40,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 70,63,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ Akhilesh SP 1 12th Pass 49 Rs 9,66,956 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Dev JD(U) 2 5th Pass 70 Rs 21,13,894 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Irfan PECP 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 1,18,15,073 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,14,024 ~ 12 Lacs+ Pravin Kumar Singh RLM 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 16,75,900 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 10,22,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Ram Darshan BJP 3 Graduate 65 Rs 34,92,370 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shamsul Hoda IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 1,05,100 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 17,535 ~ 17 Thou+ Shiv Kumar Urfa Shiv Ram IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 2,24,664 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Narayan IND 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 20,50,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Sunder QED 0 Graduate 36 Rs 43,27,300 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 2,65,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Suryanath Maurya IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

