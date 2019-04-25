‘Mr Singh Food King’ files nomination, wants to take on ‘pvt school fee mafia’

A burger vendor who has a food stall called ‘The King of Burgers – Mr Singh Food King’ in Baba Deep Singh Chowk in Model Town Extension of Ludhiana, filed nomination papers as an Independent from Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency Wednesday.

Ravinder Pal Singh (30), who owns no immovable assets like residential property or any other land, declared his annual income as Rs 2.25 lakh (Rs 18,700 a month). He declared his total movable assets like cash in hand and bank balance at Rs 1.70 lakh.

He also has one criminal case — an FIR registered on charge of abetment to suicide — pending against him at Jamalpur police station.

Ravinder has declared that his main motive of contesting Lok Sabha polls is to fight against the “school fee mafia” being run by private schools and stop parents who cannot afford expensive education for their children from being looted.

“Which candidate/party has written or declared in their manifesto that they will fight against private schools which are looting parents? None. I am giving it in writing to my voters that I will stand against these private schools who are burning holes in pockets of parents and making education unaffordable for poor children. This is why I have decided to contest,” said Ravinder.

Ravinder’s Facebook page has more than 7,000 likes and he is known for distributing free burgers to children who recite Japji Sahib path (prayers) or Gurbani.

His other priorities are to improve infrastructure in government schools, living conditions of street vendors by proper implementation of the Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Act, 2014, cleaning of the polluted Buddha Nullah and taking action against industrial units responsible for it.

His affidavit says that he has studied up to Class VIII and lives in a house owned by his mother. He has one Activa scooter.

“Earlier I used to earn Rs 40,000 a month selling burgers as my food is famous not only in Ludhiana but the entire state. Since demonetisation, my income has dropped to Rs 15,000-20,000 a month. I also supported demonetisation but the way it was implemented was wrong,” he said.