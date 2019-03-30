MPLADS funds: Rs 54 crore remains unspent with 26 BJP MPs in Gujarat

Close to Rs 54 crore of MPLADS (Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds remained unspent as none of the 26 BJP MPs from Gujarat managed to exhaust the funds available at their disposal, show figures shared by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Friday.

In terms of quantum of unspent funds, the BJP MP from Rajkot, Mohan Kundariya with Rs 5.31 crore had the highest amount of funds that were yet to be spent under the MPLAD scheme where each MP has the choice to suggest the district collector for works to the tune of Rs 5 crore per annum to be taken up in their respective constituency. Of the Rs 22.5 crore released by the Government of India, Kundariya spent over Rs 19 crore.

Kundairya is closely followed by BJP MPs Vinod Chavda from Kutch and Vitthal Radadiya from Porbandar whose unspent funds stood at Rs 5.21 crore and Rs 5.09 crore respectively. Only the MPs of Dahod, Kheda, Valsad, Surendranagar and Amreli were allocated full grants, stated ADR in a release here.

The most common of the spending among the 26 BJP MPs in Gujarat have been on roads, pathways and bridges. Funds have also been spent on drinking water, electricity facilities, irrigation and others. For instance, LK Advani who represented Gandhinagar and will not be contesting the upcoming polls has spent on handpumps, construction of buildings government-aided educational institutions, construction of flood control embankments and construction of dining halls and kitchen for mid-day schemes. Advani has Rs 2.36 cr of unspent funds in his kitty.

MPs like Naranbhai Kachhadiya has spent on water tankers and desilting of pond, while Paresh Rawal representing Ahmedabad-East constituency is spent on creches and anganwadis, computers for government and government-aided educational institutions and boundary-walls for buildings permissible in the scheme. The unspent amount of Paresh Rawal stood at Rs 3.71 crore.

BJP leaders like CR Patil from Navsari also spent the money on buying equipment for gymnasium in Kaliawad, while Vadodara MP Rajanben Bhatt spent on providing escalator at stations.