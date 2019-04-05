Sumitra Mahajan says won’t contest, party free to choose candidate

Amid speculation on her candidature from the Indore constituency, outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahan said Friday she won’t contest the elections.

In a letter, Mahajan asked why the BJP has not yet declared the candidate for the Indore constituency, adding that she has decided to not contest the elections so that the party is free to choose the candidate without hesitance.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s letter announcing that she doesn’t want to contest the 2019 elections. She also asks why a candidate has not been declared yet from Indore, appeals to BJP to name a candidate pic.twitter.com/zruHJVCBXF — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2019

The BJP is yet to take a call on the constituency that goes to polls on May 19, the last phase of voting. Mahajan has won eight times on the trot from Indore. In 2014, she had won by 4.66 lakh votes.

Mahajan will turn 76 this month — crossing the red line of 75 drawn by the BJP for leaders to be in active politics but followed selectively. The BJP has not fielded many of its veterans, including former presidents L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, in the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, she skipped an event in Indore where the BJP had made arrangements for showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ Delhi event. She is also among the few senior BJP leaders to have not prefixed Chowkidar to their names on Twitter.

Last month, she said at a party meeting, “It will be either me or Narendra Modi from Indore.” When asked to clarify, she claimed it was meant to be a joke but did not deny the statement.

Names of Indore Mayor and MLA Malini Gaud, another legislator Usha Thakur, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, former MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekawat and Indore Development Authority’s former chairman Shanker Lalwani are doing the rounds as possible candidates from the constituency.