MP CM Chouhan calls himself ‘biggest pollster’, says BJP set to romp home

As exit polls suggested a neck and neck fight between Congress and BJP for the recently-held Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expressed confidence that the saffron party will be able to buck the anti-incumbency and secure the majority mark comfortably.

Advertising

“I am the biggest surveyor (pollster) as I remain in the midst of public all day long. The BJP is set to romp home,” Chouhan told reporters after visiting the famous Shree Pitambara Peeth temple in Datia. “Abki baar, 200 par (this time, over 200 seats),” Chouhan said repeating the BJP’s slogan for the MP polls.

“We have got the blessings of every section of society in the elections and we are on the way to win the polls,” the chief minister added.

Madhya Pradesh witnessed a voter turnout of almost 75 per cent in the polls that were held on November 28. The results of the elections will be declared on December 11.

Advertising

“I have come to seek the blessing of goddess Pitambara for the well being of Madhya Pradesh,” the chief minister said as he paid his visit to the temple.

In Madhya Pradesh, three of the four exit polls predicted that the Congress would emerge as the single largest party in the state. Two polls gave it a clear majority.

The Congress is keeping up its hopes to end its prolonged electoral drought as most exit polls aired by TV networks predicted that the party would make gains in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh — all ruled by the BJP now. In Telangana, the ruling TRS was projected to be ahead of the Congress-led grand alliance.