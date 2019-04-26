MP Kirron Kher’s gold jewellery up by 4 kg, movable assets by Rs 9.28 crore

SITTING MP Kirron Kher’s gold jewellery has increased by 4 kg in the last five years, according to the affidavit she submitted to the Election Commission of India through returning officer, Chandigarh, on Thursday. The worth of her movable assets has also gone up by Rs 9.28 crore.

In 2014, Kirron’s gold jewellery was approximately 12 kg and silver was 8 kg. Their total worth was Rs 3.73 crore. On Thursday, she declared her gold jewellery to be approximately 16 kg and silver jewellery to be 8 kg, with their total worth being Rs 4.63 crore.

A comparison of the two affidavits shows the worth of movable assets of Kirron has increased by Rs 9.28 crore. In 2014, Kirron showed the worth of her total movable assets to be Rs 7.69 crore. On Thursday, Kirron declared the total worth of her movable assets to be Rs 16.97 crore.

However, the worth of Kirron’s immovable assets has decreased from Rs 16.19 crore to Rs 13.91 crore. In 2014, Kirron showed the immovable properties worth Rs 16.19 crore. This year, the current market value of her immovable property has been shown as Rs 13.91 crore.

Kirron’s asset size is more than that of her husband Anupam Kher’s. Kirron, an MA in English literature from Panjab University in 1973, declared her total asset size to the tune of Rs 30.88 crore as against Anupam’s assets of Rs 16.61 crore. The 66-year-old actress declared her movable and immovable assets of Rs 16.97 crore and Rs 13.91 crore respectively. She had shown her husband’s movable and immovable assets of Rs 14.86 crore and Rs 1.75 crore respectively.