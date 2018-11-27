MP: Ex-AIIMS doctor hopes voters flock to him like crowds did to earlier tribal outfit meetings

As he moves from house to house in the last burst of campaigning in Manawar, ahead of polling in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a loudspeaker on an accompanying vehicle plays songs in a local dialect written on Dr Hiralal Alawa, complementing the tribal setting the former AIIMS doctor is comfortable with.

Advertising

Alawa, 35, is contesting his first election after the Congress co-opted the national convener of the Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), a tribal outfit that rattled political parties with huge crowds at its meetings a few months ago. Manawar is a reserved (Scheduled Tribes) constituency in MP’s Dhar district.

With an agenda driven purely by tribal welfare, JAYS had announced that it will contest nearly 80 seats, including 47 constituencies reserved for STs. Accusing the BJP and the Congress of using tribal for political gains, it had given the call, “Ab ki baar adivasi sarkar (a government of and by tribals this time).”

But after Alawa’s name figured in Congress’s first list, the doctor has since made a smooth transition to “Ab ki baar Congress sarkar”. Although he was keen on contesting from Kukshi, his home turf, the Congress did not relent because the party felt it would be unfair to its sitting MLA, who had won by a good margin in 2013. But even his candidature from Manawar has made some local Congress leaders unhappy, Besides, another faction of JAYS disowned Alawa, accusing him of using the movement to fulfill his political ambitions.

Advertising

As a candidate, Alawa no longer talks only about tribals and their issues — he contends that he is trying to appeal to all groups, castes and religions with issues such as migration and bijli-sadak-paani (basic infrastructure issues such as power and water supply and roads) to medical and engineering colleges.

Only former CM Digvijaya Singh was present when Alawa filed his nomination, and the senior Congress leader addressed one public meeting for him. No other Congress leader has so far campaigned for him. “I don’t need big meetings, I prefer smaller mohalla-level gatherings; they make it easy to connect with the people,” Alawa says. He claims to have covered nearly 90 per cent villages in the constituency. He and his supporters insist that he is all set to defeat the BJP candidate, Ranjana Baghel, a former minister who has represented the constituency for the last three terms.

JAYS leader Lalsingh Burman, who was himself a contender for the ticket, says he has thrown his might behind Alawa. He alleges the BJP is worried by the prospect of losing and is spreading rumours that Alawa’s victory means that tribal people will look the upper castes in the eye, and on the other it will foster Naxalism in the region.

Baghel accuses Alawa of trying to divide the tribal society. “He used to say he doesn’t believe in God and would ask youngsters not to visit temples. I don’t exactly say he is promoting Naxalism but his activities border on that,” she said. “But now he visits Hanuman temple and posts photographs on Facebook…. He has no political experience, while I am active in politics for the last three decades.”