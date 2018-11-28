MP Elections: Religion far away, farm produce, MSP key issues in shrine area

Early in the morning, carefree children fly kites as a woman cleans wheat that has fallen on the ground near Bhojshala — a placid setting far removed from whipped up passion that periodically consumes the area, and people around the disputed shrine there. Both Hindus and Muslims lay claim to the shrine. There’s not a remote hint in the air that the state is due for voting on Wednesday.

In the run-up to the 2003 elections, Bhojshala was an emotive issue. It now comes to a boil only when Basant Panchami falls on a Friday, the rare occasion when people from both communities are allowed free entry, although at different times. Less than 150 metres away, the agriculture mandi is coming to life. Porters, farmers and traders — all of them have an opinion on politics since it affects them the most. The opinion is divided on how the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre have performed on the agriculture front, and the promise of waiving farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh made by Opposition Congress in its manifesto.

“There should be a khichdi government, and it should change every five years to inject a sense of competition among political parties,’’ says a middle-aged porter, although cannot pinpoint why he is yearning for a change. Some say they are still suffering from the residual impact of “notebandi (note ban)”. Used to getting their wage in cash, they find it cumbersome to visit banks to withdraw money because it means missing out on that day’s wages. “Our hands tremble even holding a pen to sign,’’ says Dilip Bhuria, 33. But, he says, some porters are still forced to go to banks, as they find using ATMs more daunting.

Waiting for auctioneers to come to his tractor-trolley, filled with soybean farmer Navin Billore, 33, scoffs when asked about discontent against the BJP government of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and calls any such talk as rumour spread by vested interests. “What discontent? He (Chief Minister Chouhan) has development to his credit; he provides us electricity for 10 hours. What more does one want?” Billore says he expects to sell his produce for Rs 3,200 per quintal (100 kg), and will get Rs 500 per quintal bonus in January. Although Billore has a loan of Rs 80,000, he is not ready to trust the Congress’s promise: “What if they don’t keep their promise?”

Guarding his trolley a few metres away, Anil Patidar, a farmer from neighbouring Badnavar tehsil, disagrees: “Ten years ago I used to get Rs 4,000 per quintal for soybean and the input costs were much lower then. I don’t want a bonus — just give us proper rates.’’

Mahesh Patidar, a farmer from a nearby village, says, “Farmers will vote depending on the rate he gets for his produce. A farmer is not in any other business.’’ Both hold government policies responsible for falling prices and, thereby, making farmers angry and frustrated. “Why can’t the government push exports and stop all imports,’’ asks Anil, and complains about paperwork thrust on farmers.

Inside the shrine, there’s no activity. Entry is free for Hindus on Tuesdays and Basant Panchami, and for Muslims between 1 pm and 3 pm on Fridays. The shrine remains open from sunrise to sunset but there are hardly any visitors — the number increases only on Tuesdays and Fridays.