MP elections: Nilgais, fuel prices on mind, Bhind farmers weigh options

Bhishm Singh stared at the nilgai, unsure of what to do. On the outskirts of the district headquarters of Bhind, the creature stood confused with Singh’s newly planted mustard crop under its legs. Singh decided to wait. If he rushed to shoo the nilgai away, it may begin to run, he said, destroying more crops as it went.

For Singh, the nilgai is almost a metaphor for the government in Madhya Pradesh. “They may mean no harm to us. But right now, they are destroying our crops. We have waited, but now eventually we will have to remove them,” he said. Bhind, the northernmost district of Madhya Pradesh, has five seats — three held by the ruling BJP. But it is the anger of farmers like Singh which might prove a threat for the BJP in the area.

“For 15 years, we have had Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and we like him. He is one of us and has done good work in the past. But in the last five years, the farmer has had to face many blows. Many of them may not even be his fault. Ye toh central aur state dono ke problem hai. Lekin BJP hi to hai Centre mein (It is the fault of both the Centre and state government. But it is the BJP at the Centre too)” Singh said.

Pointing to the nilgai, Singh said this was a problem particular to the farmers of the area. In the forests and hills that abut the villages of Bhind and are home to the wild nilgai, the foliage is on the decline, Singh said, and the animals have been venturing into villages for food.

“We have spoken to the government many times. But either they can’t or haven’t cared to come and help us. But if this is a local problem, the problem of stray cows has been created by this government. The cow is our mother too. But now people are just abandoning them and there are not enough gaushalas. So they are ruining the fields. What is the farmer to do?” he said.

Twenty kilometres away in Gauhad, another group of men sit and discuss the elections, and while there is much praise for Modi and Chouhan, there is also a sense that the BJP “needs a wake up call”. “Both these leaders are good. Maybe their officers are not working for them. But for us the situation is not good. The price of diesel is affecting our lives. Earlier a tractor would take Rs 70 per bigha, now it is Rs 150. Gas comes for close to a thousand rupees. Pasand toh karte hai, lekin aise vote kaise de payenge? (We like them, but how can we vote for them?)” said Satyendra Chouhan.

In north Madhya Pradesh, apart from anti-incumbency and farmer anger, local BJP units also have to take into account the influence of the Scindias. Locally, much of the conversation revolves around the Scindia family, and the possibility of Jyotiraditya Scindia becoming the Chief Minister. Chouhan said, “We have not decided yet, and if the BJP leaders come in the last two days and make assurances to us, we may still vote for the BJP. But without doubt, that Scindia ji can be Chief Minister is a big positive. He is a well spoken man and is the only Congress leader that can match Shivraj. Besides, if there is a Chief Minister from Gwalior, this area might develop more.”