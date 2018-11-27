Madhya Pradesh elections: Campaign ends with big BJP show, Congress zone meetings

Campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh elections ended on Monday with a roadshow by the ruling BJP at its stronghold of Indore, while the Congress leaders were in their respective areas of influence.

BJP president Amit Shah and candidates in Indore got on an open vehicle and started off from Chimanbaug locality to an enthusiastic response from residents, who showered them with flowers and confetti through a street decorated with balloons and banners. Buoyed by the response, the BJP leaders stretched the procession beyond the permitted zone. When the vehicle could not go past a lane, Shah got into a smaller, open vehicle to cover a longer distance.

Though the party has done consistently well in Indore, there were causes of worry after delay over ticket distribution and signs that some MLAs were no longer popular. But the response on Monday may have satisfied the party and candidates, some of whom were reportedly reluctant to take part in the roadshow away from their respective constituencies in the last couple of hours of campaigning.

The Congress had a different strategy, with prominent leaders Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijaya Singh and Ajay Singh choosing to be in Chhindwara, Gwalior, Rajgarh and Churhat to hold meetings there. Shah was accompanied by state party president Rakesh Singh and senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, whose son Akash is a candidate from Indore 3 constituency. Several associations and organisations made arrangements to welcome the procession. At many places, those part of the procession were given mineral water bottles. While Shah did not speak during the roadshow, other leaders who took to the mike indulged in sloganeering, showering adjectives like ‘Chanakya’ on the party chief.

In the city that has been adjudged the cleanest, safai workers were at work to clean up the procession route that was littered with flowers, papers and banners. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan did not campaign in his constituency of Budhni after filing his nomination, and left it to his wife Sadhna Singh and son Kartikey. Since it was announced that there is no leader bigger than Chouhan, no other leader campaigned there.

The Congress, which has fielded its former PCC chief Arun Yadav against Chouhan, not only organised a rally by its president Rahul Gandhi but also invited Computer Baba to campaign against the CM on the last day. Computer Baba, who was among five religious and spiritual leaders to be accorded Minister of State status by the Chouhan government, had resigned calling the CM anti-religion. “Paap kare Shivraj to kaise maaf kare maharaj,’’ the Baba said in Rehti, part of Budhni constituency, on Monday, tweaking the BJP’s ad campaign.

The Congress MLA from Kolaras Mahendra Yadav has announced that if he wins again, he will vacate the seat for campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia. The Guna MP, who is not contesting the Assembly elections and was present when Yadav made his announcement, reportedly said ‘yes, it’s possible’. Scindia is being seen as a chief ministerial contender. Kamal Nath, the other contender, is also not contesting.

On the last day of campaigning, the parties intensified their campaigns against each other. In one television advertisement, Rahul was compared to a roadside magician who appears once in five years and makes promises that will not be kept.