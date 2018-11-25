Farmers wouldn’t have been ruined if Sardar was first PM: Modi

In a region rocked by farmer unrest over falling prices, leading to death of six protesters in June 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel a true leader of farmers, and asserted that if he had become the Prime Minister after Independence farmers would not have been “ruined” under Congress governments for decades.

Advertising

“You are paying a price for the sins and wrong policies of the Congress. Our governments are getting a bad name due to those policies,’’ Modi said at a huge rally here. Not mentioning the death of farmers, or the violence that rocked the region last year, in his speech, Modi said, “Not one Congress candidate should win from here. Only then will their habit of whipping up passions in the society go (samaj mein aag lagane ki aadat jayegi).”

Accusing the Congress of taking voters for a ride, he cited bank nationalisation and garibi hatao slogans of Indira Gandhi as promises not kept — Modi called the former Prime Minister “naamdar ki dadima” (dynast’s grandmother). He alleged that the loan waiver promise in Karnataka is another “living proof of lies spread by the Congress”. People were let into the venue only after thorough frisking to ensure that nothing resembling black was carried inside amid fear that last year’s unrest would recur — the audience appeared to respond enthusiastically to Modi, who said that the turnout proves that many people “sitting in air-conditioned settings” in Delhi have fallen prey to lies by “an army of liars”.

He said, “They should come to Mandsaur to see which way the wind is blowing…. People whose wrong policies, politics and vote-bank politics led to farmers’ unrest are taking the lead and shrieking. I have been in power for only four-and-a-half years. If I get even half the time as the Congress did, I will turn things around,” he said.

Maintaining that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are “out on bail after swindling crores”, Modi said, “Look at (their) shamelessness — they are asking questions of us. Demonetisation was done to expose such elements.” At another rally in Chhattarpur, in the poll-bound MP, Modi alleged that an “arrogant” Congress is “abusing” his nonagenarian mother since it is bereft of issues and “lacked strength” to take him on. “People in Congress, you do not have the strength to fight Modi. In the last 17-18 years, I have challenged you at every instance and defeated you. And you are dragging my mother into politics? Does this behove the Congress and its leaders,” Modi asked, according to PTI.