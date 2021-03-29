85-year-old mother of BJP worker allegedly beaten up by TMC supporters dies; pain will haunt Mamata, says Amit Shah

Soon after the incident, photographs of Subha Majumdar, with her face and eyes heavily swollen, went viral on social media on February 28. (ANI Photo/File)

Subha Majumdar, the 85-year-old mother of a BJP worker who was allegedly beaten up by some TMC supporters at Nimta in West Bengal’s North 24 Paraganas district last month, died on Monday.

Majumdar had earlier claimed that she and her son Gopal Majumdar were beaten up by “TMC goons” on February 27. Following the attack, she had been admitted to a private hospital off EM Bypass in Kolkata on March 1 and was discharged only four days ago. She passed away on Monday morning.

After the news of her death spread, BJP supporters gathered outside the local police station and demanded action against the accused.

Condoling the death of the octogenarian, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the pain of her family would haunt Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Shah tweeted, “Anguished over the demise of Bengal’s daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers.”

Anguished over the demise of Bengal’s daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers. pic.twitter.com/ZmKNgjdMpH — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 29, 2021

BJP National President JP Nadda also tweeted about the incident. He wrote, “I wish peace to Nimta’s old mother Shobha Majumdar’s soul. She had to sacrifice her life for her son Gopal Majumdar being in BJP. BJP will always remember her sacrifice. She was Bengal’s ‘mother’ as well as its ‘daughter’. BJP will always fight for the safety of Bengal’s mothers and daughters.”

Reacting to Shah’s tweet, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at a political gathering at Thakurchowk in Nandigram, said, “Today Shah tweeted (on the incident). I don’t know how she died. I condemn all deaths. We don’t support violence against women. Amit Shah tweets and says, ‘Bengal ka kya haal hai.’ But what is the condition of UP and Hathras in particular? Shah is always silent on these issues whenever he goes to Uttar Pradesh or other states where BJP is in power.”

Gopal Majumdar, in his complaint to police on February 27, had alleged that around 1 am, some people had broken down the door of their one-room home. They had reportedly abused him and asked him, “Tui ki BJP korish?” (Are you a BJP worker?)

In response, Gopal had retorted, “Tora to Trinamool korish, aparadh-ta kothaye? (You guys work for the Trinamool, so what’s the problem?)”. Majumdar alleged that the men had attacked him after this, injuring him in his head and face, and leaving him “wounded and bloodied”.

The men reportedly attacked his mother as well. Soon after the incident, photographs of Subha Majumdar, with her face and eyes heavily swollen, went viral on social media on February 28, triggering a blame game between BJP and TMC.

Police filed a chargesheet against five people in connection with the incident. They had been booked under IPC sections relating to causing grievous hurt, trespass and wrongful confinement. All of them had surrendered to the police and got bail later.