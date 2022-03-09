Mormugao (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mormugao (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Mormugao Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Milind Sagun Naik. The Mormugao seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

mormugao Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Enayatulla Khan IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 5,70,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Jayesh Kashinath Shetgaonkar AITC 1 Graduate 41 Rs 9,31,018 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 2,06,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Milind Sagun Naik BJP 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 20,66,07,296 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 1,62,23,387 ~ 1 Crore+ Nilesh Mahadev Navelkar IND 1 12th Pass 38 Rs 11,31,275 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parashuram Umaji Sonurlekar AAP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 27,09,501 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 18,70,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Paresh Sitaram Toraskar Revolutionary Goans Party 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 13,22,358 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 6,93,396 ~ 6 Lacs+ Sankalp Amonkar INC 5 Graduate 46 Rs 7,51,45,421 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 3,04,62,424 ~ 3 Crore+ Xeque Mahamod Acbar NCP 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 37,72,498 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 75,450 ~ 75 Thou+

mormugao Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Milind Sagun Naik BJP 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 8,77,82,252 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 25,60,330 ~ 25 Lacs+ Giovanni Karl Vaz AAP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 43,03,98,025 ~ 43 Crore+ / Rs 4,24,49,868 ~ 4 Crore+ Maria Liberata Mendonca IND 0 Others 37 Rs 4,49,585 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parashuram Umaji Sonurlekar IND 1 Graduate 35 Rs 5,94,686 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 18,23,100 ~ 18 Lacs+ Sanjay Vasant Naik SHS 0 Others 39 Rs 10,63,756 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sankalp Amonkar INC 2 Graduate 41 Rs 3,52,10,948 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 68,12,538 ~ 68 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

mormugao Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Milind Naik BJP 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 7,49,02,118 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,02,41,311 ~ 1 Crore+ Gopal Dattaram Chodankar JMBP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 69,58,500 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 5,08,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Jerry Fernandes AITC 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 1,10,03,452 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 38,69,037 ~ 38 Lacs+ Narayan Ramchandra Kandu IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 2,96,875 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nazir Khan IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 2,11,29,093 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 28,01,793 ~ 28 Lacs+ Sankalp Amonkar INC 1 Graduate 36 Rs 2,11,94,938 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 97,49,330 ~ 97 Lacs+ Shantaram Vasudev Paradkar SHS 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 29,17,625 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 9,60,000 ~ 9 Lacs+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

