More you hate me, more I will hug you: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

Insisting that he does not hate the Prime Minister and is not affected by attacks on his family, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that Narendra Modi cannot be defeated with hatred, so he would get the better of him with “jhappis” (hugs) because “only love can defeat him”.

“I don’t hate Modi. Let him hate me and attack my family. Hatred cannot be eliminated with hatred. I cannot defeat him with hatred. Only love can defeat him. The more you hate me, the more I will hug you,” Rahul said at Shujalpur in Shajapur district, addressing the first of three rallies in Madhya Pradesh.

He said the PM attacks his father, grandmother, great-grandfather and speaks “with hatred and anger. But I give him a bear hug with love. You are the PM, the whole country is behind you, get rid of hatred. It will only benefit you.”

Referring to his speech in the Lok Sabha and the PM’s response, Rahul said at another rally at Amzera in Dhar that government officials told him “you got the better of Narendra Modi today, he could not answer you”. He said that “truth has a way of coming to the fore”.

At Khargone, Rahul took jibes at Modi over the perception that he sleeps only three hours a day. “He kept awake for 21 hours but could not answer my questions on Rafale deal in Parliament,” he said, adding that Modi has so much time to think but cannot answer questions on corruption. Despite staying awake for so long, Rahul said, Modi has no time for farmers, youths, traders and women even if they get frustrated and die, but he has the time to bail out big industrialists. Modi had no time to transfer Rs 15 lakh to bank accounts of people, a promise he made before 2014 elections, Rahul added.

“You stay awake for 22 hours, please debate with me (on corruption). The venue can be Race Course Road, Parliament House or even Gujarat, but not Anil Ambani’s residence. Let’s talk freely. Modiji you won’t be able to show your face,’’ Rahul said. “The Congress party, farmers, women and youths have punctured Narendra Modi’s balloon.”

He said the PM did not keep his “Rs 15 lakh promise” but it gave the Congress the idea of the NYAY scheme.