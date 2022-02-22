More women than men voted in 20 Doaba constituencies

In Doaba region, women voters outnumbered men on Sunday when elections for 23 Assembly segments took place in Doaba region.

Doaba region has nine Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in Jalandhar, seven in Hoshiarpur,four in Kapurthala and three in Nawanshahr district. As per details, around 70.87% women from the Doaba region cast their franchise on Sunday, against 66.47% men who voted in the region.

In Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur district, the maximum number of women cast their votes. As per records, around 1,77,669 women voted against 1,74,393 men in Nawanshahr, which works out to 73.79% polling by women against 67.90% by men.

In Hoshiarpur on the other hand, 4,46,475 women voted in Hoshiarpur against 4,37,779 men, which translates to 71.41% women casting their franchise against 66.06% men. In Kapurthala, 70.30% women came out to vote against 66.03% men. In Jalandhar 68.10% women cast their franchise against 65.91% men as per their respective population.

Out of the 23 Assembly segments, including eight reserved ones, in Doaba region, the number of women voters was more in at least 20 segments, compared to their male counterparts.

In 11 constituencies, their polling percentage was between around 71% to more than 77%.

Even in seven, out of eight reserved constituencies, their polling percentage was more than that of men.

The Balachaur Assembly constituency of Nawanshahr witnessed maximum women voters at 77.27%, followed by Shahkot in Jalandhar where 75.10% women, and Sultanpur Lodhi where 75.04% of women cast their votes. In Hoshiarpur, Chabbewal witnessed 74.37% polling by women, Garhshankar witnessed 72.8%, Mukerian witnessed 72.7%, Sham

Chaurasi saw 72%, Urmar saw 71.52%, and Dasuyas saw 70.27% women casting their votes on Monday.

In Balachaur 77.27%, in Nawanshahr 71.7%, and in Banga 72.74% women used their rights to vote. Apart from this in Jalandhar’s Nakodar and Adampur constituencies 70.63% and 70.47% women voted, respectively against 66.82% and 64.81% men, respectively.

There were only three constituencies (all of them in Jalandhar) where fewer women voters came out. These were Jalandhar North, Jalandhar Central and Jalandhar West (SC) (all urban constituencies). In Jalandhar North 66.29% women voted against 67.07% male, in Jalandhar Central 60.19% women cast their votes against 61.08% men and in Jalandhar West 66.80% women voted against 67.78% men.