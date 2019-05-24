Toggle Menu
More than wave it was an undercurrent: Vinay Sahasrabuddhehttps://indianexpress.com/elections/more-than-wave-it-was-an-undercurrent-vinay-sahasrabuddhe-madhya-pradesh-bjp-vice-president-5745561/

More than wave it was an undercurrent: Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

BJP vice-president and Madhya Pradesh in-charge talks to The Indian Express about Pragya Singh Thakur’s victory and what worked in the party’s favour

election results 2019, bjp lok sabha election results, election results online, lok sabha election, lok sabha election results, election news, lok sabha election results 2019, PM Modi, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, madhya pradesh lok sabha election results,
Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. (File)

Was there a Modi wave and did you expect such an outcome?

More than a wave it was an undercurrent… But honestly, 28 (out of 29) was more than our expectations.

What worked in the BJP’s favour?

Three clear factors. First, overwhelming support for Modi as PM… People were repentant (about Assembly poll results) after unseating the BJP government… people were frustrated because the government did not keep its word on loan waiver and unemployment dole.

There is a general feeling that BJP will destabilise the Congress government.

Advertising

It will get destabilised under the weight of its own contradictions…

Is there a message in Pragya Singh Thakur’s victory?

We were clear that her candidature is our ‘satyagrah’ against the vote bank politics of the Congress… Digvijaya Singh symbolised the pervert vote bank politics…

Did the BJP have any special campaign plan against Scindia?

I will draw a parallel between Amethi and Guna. For political dynasties, the constituencies gave a very clear message… Generations who voted in this election do not have an emotional connect with monarchies…

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android