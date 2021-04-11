More Sitalkuchi-like incidents if ‘bad boys’ don’t behave, warns Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Sunday said that there will be similar incidents like the one that happened in Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi during the fourth phase of polling for the Assembly if “dustu chelera” (bad boys) do not behave in the coming election phases.

Ghosh also demanded a case against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for instigating the people against security forces on poll duty in Bengal, adding that she should not be allowed to campaign in the state any more.

“From where have the ‘dustu chele’ (bad boys) come? The ones who received bullets in Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi yesterday. These bad boys will not remain in Bengal. This is only the beginning. Those who think that the CAPF carry guns just for show are mistaken. If anyone takes law into his own hands, he will receive a befitting reply. Central forces will be deployed in booths and no one will be allowed to threaten them. If things go out of hand, there will be more Sitalkuchi-like incidents in many places. So beware,” said Ghosh at a public meeting at Baranagar in North 24 Parganas district.

On Saturday, four persons were killed after Central Armed Police Force personnel opened fire at a polling booth in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar district after allegedly coming under an attack from locals. On the same day, another person was shot dead outside a polling booth by unidentified men.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah blamed Mamata Banerjee for inciting violence. The CM, on the other hand, described the incident as “genocide” and demanded Shah’s resignation.