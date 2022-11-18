scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

CM Patel uses ‘Modi card’ in Morbi’s Tankara

Dozens of Congress workers and a handful of AAP workers also joined the party in the CM’s presence at the public meeting.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel arrives at Ghatlodiya constituency after his name was announced to contest for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (PTI/FILE Photo)

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership as he campaigned for BJP candidate Durlabhjibhai Harakhjibhai Dethariya at Tankara in Morbi district Friday.

Dozens of Congress workers and a handful of AAP workers also joined the party in the CM’s presence at the public meeting.

“A lot of work has been started here (at Tankara) and we will inaugurate them (when we come to power). Don’t worry about it. Because Narendrabhai is there, there is no shortage of money when it comes to development works,” he said.

The CM cited the example of states that were financially distressed after the Covid-19 pandemic. “…but in Gujarat a strong foundation was laid by Narendrabhai, be it in agriculture, education, health, security, and post-COVID, the budget we made, was the largest budget in Gujarat till date.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...Premium
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?

Tankara will see the BJP contest against Congress incumbent—Lalit Kagathara. Since 2002, the constituency has consistently chosen BJP’s Mohan Kundariya, barring 2017. Kundariya, too, was present at the campaign.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 09:47:41 pm
Next Story

Chennai football player death: Madras HC declines immediate relief to doctors

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement