CM Patel uses ‘Modi card’ in Morbi’s Tankara

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership as he campaigned for BJP candidate Durlabhjibhai Harakhjibhai Dethariya at Tankara in Morbi district Friday.

Dozens of Congress workers and a handful of AAP workers also joined the party in the CM’s presence at the public meeting.

“A lot of work has been started here (at Tankara) and we will inaugurate them (when we come to power). Don’t worry about it. Because Narendrabhai is there, there is no shortage of money when it comes to development works,” he said.

The CM cited the example of states that were financially distressed after the Covid-19 pandemic. “…but in Gujarat a strong foundation was laid by Narendrabhai, be it in agriculture, education, health, security, and post-COVID, the budget we made, was the largest budget in Gujarat till date.”

Tankara will see the BJP contest against Congress incumbent—Lalit Kagathara. Since 2002, the constituency has consistently chosen BJP’s Mohan Kundariya, barring 2017. Kundariya, too, was present at the campaign.