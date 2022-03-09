Moradabad Rural (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Moradabad Rural (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Moradabad Rural Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Haji Ikram Qureshi. The Moradabad Rural seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Moradabad Rural ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

moradabad rural Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akeel Choudhary BSP 0 Literate 52 Rs 1,10,70,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Akram Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Literate 41 Rs 15,31,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ayyoob Peace Party 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 36,56,142 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Haji Ikram Qureshi INC 3 8th Pass 63 Rs 2,43,50,040 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ishrat Ali AAP 1 Post Graduate 44 Rs 48,24,361 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 39,48,069 ~ 39 Lacs+ K K Misra BJP 0 Doctorate 57 Rs 7,65,12,642 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Kamal Kapoor IND 0 Doctorate 66 Rs 8,45,83,000 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Lubna Suhel IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 40,77,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Nasir SP 0 Literate 50 Rs 60,68,21,671 ~ 60 Crore+ / Rs 1,31,35,299 ~ 1 Crore+ Mohid Fargani All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 Post Graduate 41 Rs 37,59,635 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sheeshpal Nagrik Ekta Party 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 33,30,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shishupal Singh SUCI(C) 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 92,91,781 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vivek Kumar Bhatnagar LJP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 4,24,288 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Moradabad Rural candidate of from Haji Ikram Qureshi Uttar Pradesh. Moradabad Rural Election Result 2017

moradabad rural Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Haji Ikram Qureshi SP 2 8th Pass 58 Rs 88,02,145 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brahm Swaroop CPI(M) 0 Post Graduate 68 Rs 64,75,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Kumar Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 10th Pass 57 Rs 23,22,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 1,08,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Dinesh Kumar Yadav Rashtriya Congress(J) Party 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 39,300 ~ 39 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Faheem IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 1,36,24,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Hariom Sharma BJP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 10,21,02,118 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 88,30,112 ~ 88 Lacs+ Kusum IND 0 Literate 42 Rs 4,54,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Aslam All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Literate 56 Rs 2,91,19,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Aslam Urf Pasa RPI(A) 0 Literate 47 Rs 17,65,050 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Kamranul Haq RLD 0 Post Graduate 25 Rs 31,17,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Nasir IND 0 Literate 33 Rs 7,13,200 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naseruddin IND 0 Literate 32 Rs 9,76,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pannalal Urf Bablu Saini BSP 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 12,70,092 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 4,49,654 ~ 4 Lacs+ Parul Sharma IND 0 Literate 40 Rs 11,77,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ Pranshu Joshi IND 1 8th Pass 0 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Ramprasad SHS 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 11,58,100 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vivek Gupta AARAKSHAN VIRODHI PARTY 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 72,27,000 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 5,25,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Moradabad Rural candidate of from Shameemul Haq Uttar Pradesh. Moradabad Rural Election Result 2012

moradabad rural Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shameemul Haq SP 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 1,23,11,403 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Abdul Jamal IND 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 4,01,900 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Akhil Kumar IND 0 Literate 34 Rs 5,70,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Akil IND 0 Literate 41 Rs 11,02,500 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anwer Ali WPOI 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 3,11,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Arvind Kumar Jatab RLNP 0 Graduate Professional 25 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gulam Goss IND 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 15,09,115 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harpal Singh Ravi LD 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 2,76,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Iftakhar Ahmad INC 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 27,86,256 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Jagan Nath LJP 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 5,22,584 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ Javed LPSP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 2,70,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamal Sharma ABHM 0 Literate 40 Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kausar Hayat Muslim League Kerala State Committee 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 2,25,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar Singh VAJP 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 8,30,690 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Aslam PECP 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 1,88,56,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Mohd Nasir BSP 0 Literate 40 Rs 15,80,89,216 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 55,92,356 ~ 55 Lacs+ Raj Kumar Gupta JD(U) 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 19,88,363 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev Kumar Dey PBSD 0 Graduate 32 Rs 1,54,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Chauhan RLM 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 97,95,000 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Chandra Saini BJP 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 1,38,80,797 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Moradabad Rural Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.