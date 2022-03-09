scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Must Read

Moradabad Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Moradabad Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Moradabad Nagar assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Moradabad Nagar |
March 9, 2022 7:30:12 pm
Moradabad Nagar Election Result, Moradabad Nagar Election Result 2022, Moradabad Nagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022Moradabad Nagar Election Results 2022

Moradabad Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Moradabad Nagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ritesh Kumar Gupta. The Moradabad Nagar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Moradabad Nagar ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

moradabad nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Arun Prakash Singh AAP 3 Doctorate 54 Rs 2,36,22,233 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 93,40,000 ~ 93 Lacs+
Avinash Chandra SUCI(C) 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 92,63,495 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Irshad Hussain BSP 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 3,26,80,533 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohd Danish Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 10,95,380 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohd Yusuf Ansari SP 0 Literate 63 Rs 6,87,13,665 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 41,25,000 ~ 41 Lacs+
Ritesh Kumar Gupta BJP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 9,98,60,846 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 84,09,553 ~ 84 Lacs+
Rizwan Qureshi INC 6 Graduate 44 Rs 9,30,14,086 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 21,08,775 ~ 21 Lacs+
Shamshad Ahmad IND 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 24,47,911 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vipin SHS 2 10th Pass 50 Rs 50,70,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Waqi Rasheed All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 3 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 50,43,500 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Moradabad Nagar candidate of from Ritesh Kumar Gupta Uttar Pradesh.

Moradabad Nagar Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Ritesh Kumar Gupta
BJP

moradabad nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ritesh Kumar Gupta BJP 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 6,19,14,586 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,42,45,861 ~ 1 Crore+
Abdul Rauk Peace Party 2 Literate 52 Rs 23,89,047 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+
Ateeq Ahmed Saifi BSP 1 8th Pass 48 Rs 1,81,95,057 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 29,53,449 ~ 29 Lacs+
B.k Saini SHS 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 2,62,89,821 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+
Drespal Singh Rashtriya Congress (Babu Jagjivanram) 0 Literate 28 Rs 22,15,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gyanendra Kumar IND 2 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 12,73,435 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Harkishor Singh SUCI(C) 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 29,07,476 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Mamta Gupta IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 10,33,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+
Mohammad Yusuf Ansari SP 0 Literate 60 Rs 4,83,57,329 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 20,10,938 ~ 20 Lacs+
Radhey Shyam Rashtriya Congress(J) Party 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 3,60,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajeev Kumar Dubey AARAKSHAN VIRODHI PARTY 0 Others 52 Rs 1,29,02,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Rauf RLD 0 Literate 52 Rs 68,000 ~ 68 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Rishi Bhardwaj IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 12,32,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shahbuddin All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 2 10th Pass 37 Rs 82,15,136 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 43,36,144 ~ 43 Lacs+
Vijeta Gupta Rashtriya Mazdoor Ekta Party 0 Literate 32 Rs 3,95,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vinay Prakesh Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 Graduate 30 Rs 2,51,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Moradabad Nagar candidate of from Mohammad Yusuf Ansari Uttar Pradesh.

Moradabad Nagar Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Mohammad Yusuf Ansari
SP

moradabad nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Mohammad Yusuf Ansari SP 0 Literate 54 Rs 1,37,37,233 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,10,938 ~ 5 Lacs+
Ajay Sharma JKP 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 6,83,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ashok Saini JaSD 1 10th Pass 42 Rs 41,078 ~ 41 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Babu Sharaft Ali IEMC 0 Literate 41 Rs 6,700 ~ 6 Thou+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+
Balber Saini PBSD 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 1,01,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gulzar Khan LJP 0 8th Pass 27 Rs 18,500 ~ 18 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Islam Ali SUCI 0 Literate 52 Rs 3,05,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mairajuddin IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 1,49,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+
Mohammad Atik IND 0 Literate 50 Rs 14,75,504 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Mohd Abul Nasar PECP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 1,16,49,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Narendra Kumar Saxena IND 0 Illiterate 43 Rs 36,000 ~ 36 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Phoolwati Saini INC 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 33,32,605 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Raghuraj IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 3,05,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ritesh Kumar Gupta BJP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 1,83,59,800 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 39,80,042 ~ 39 Lacs+
Sandeep Agarwal BSP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 3,58,67,561 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 42,08,130 ~ 42 Lacs+
Yasmeen RLM 0 8th Pass 28 Rs 28,09,759 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Moradabad Nagar Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Moradabad Nagar Assembly is also given here..

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 09: Latest News

Advertisement