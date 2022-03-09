Moradabad Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Moradabad Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Moradabad Nagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ritesh Kumar Gupta. The Moradabad Nagar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

moradabad nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arun Prakash Singh AAP 3 Doctorate 54 Rs 2,36,22,233 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 93,40,000 ~ 93 Lacs+ Avinash Chandra SUCI(C) 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 92,63,495 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Irshad Hussain BSP 0 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 3,26,80,533 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Danish Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 10,95,380 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Yusuf Ansari SP 0 Literate 63 Rs 6,87,13,665 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 41,25,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ Ritesh Kumar Gupta BJP 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 9,98,60,846 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 84,09,553 ~ 84 Lacs+ Rizwan Qureshi INC 6 Graduate 44 Rs 9,30,14,086 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 21,08,775 ~ 21 Lacs+ Shamshad Ahmad IND 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 24,47,911 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vipin SHS 2 10th Pass 50 Rs 50,70,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Waqi Rasheed All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 3 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 50,43,500 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

moradabad nagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mohammad Yusuf Ansari SP 0 Literate 54 Rs 1,37,37,233 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,10,938 ~ 5 Lacs+ Ajay Sharma JKP 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 6,83,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Saini JaSD 1 10th Pass 42 Rs 41,078 ~ 41 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Babu Sharaft Ali IEMC 0 Literate 41 Rs 6,700 ~ 6 Thou+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Balber Saini PBSD 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 1,01,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gulzar Khan LJP 0 8th Pass 27 Rs 18,500 ~ 18 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Islam Ali SUCI 0 Literate 52 Rs 3,05,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mairajuddin IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 1,49,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Mohammad Atik IND 0 Literate 50 Rs 14,75,504 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd Abul Nasar PECP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 1,16,49,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Kumar Saxena IND 0 Illiterate 43 Rs 36,000 ~ 36 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Phoolwati Saini INC 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 33,32,605 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghuraj IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 3,05,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ritesh Kumar Gupta BJP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 1,83,59,800 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 39,80,042 ~ 39 Lacs+ Sandeep Agarwal BSP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 3,58,67,561 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 42,08,130 ~ 42 Lacs+ Yasmeen RLM 0 8th Pass 28 Rs 28,09,759 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Moradabad Nagar Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.