Pointing finger at Moosewala, Sonu Sood’s sister, MP Dullo urges Sonia to probe ticket distribution

AMID desertions in Congress party ahead of February 20 polls, party’s Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dullo on Thursday sought a probe into distribution of tickets, which he alleged had been given to tainted leaders over the clean ones.

“I demand an inquiry by the central leadership of the party. I demand a committee to look into it as to why at least 30 dyed-in-wool Congressmen were ignored while nominating candidates. Those who fought for the party were ignored. All those surveys they cited were a conspiracy. Smugglers got the tickets. Those who were honest and poor were ignored. The high command trusted leaders who were at the helm of affairs. They have backstabbed the high command,” said Dullo, while addressing the media Thursday.

He added: “You give tickets to smugglers, mafia and those who faced allegations of scams. Rahul Gandhi ji comes here and say he would rid Punjab of drugs. But how would he do that? People who were associated with mafia became ministers. Now, they were given tickets again….Why a ‘crorepati’ has been given ticket after dropping sitting MLA Nirmal Singh Shutrana?”

Taking names of leaders that were denied tickets, he argued: “Our former PPCC chief H S Hanspal quit party after being insulted…They insulted Satkar Kaur by bringing a leader from Aam Aadmi Party. Why was she insulted? Because she is not a smuggler?…What is the fault of Comrade Nathu Ram? Why was Ajaib Singh Bhatti ignored? Have they not insulted Mohinder Singh Kaypee? Partap Singh Bajwa’s brother also quit the party. Former Minister Joginder Singh Mann, who is nephew of former minister Buta Singh, was also insulted. He also quit the party.”

Dullo said in Mansa, Gagowal family was ignored.

“Why was Sidhu Moosewala, a ‘gaan wala’ (singer) brought in? Because he is a crorepati? An actor’s sister has been brought in from Moga. What have they done for Congress? Those who are not even primary members of Congress, those who have Khalistani background have been brought in and given tickets. Those, who have been fighting against Khalistan, drugs and mafia, they have been ignored.”

Taking a dig at AICC incharge Harish Chaudhary, Dullo said that he was staying in CM’s official residence for three months. “This shows their complicity and these people kept Delhi leadership in dark. It is a part of a larger conspiracy. They have insulted the Congressmen. There has been some underhand deal. I have written to AICC chief Sonia Gandhi seeking an inquiry. She should form a committee. What’s the fault of these sitting MLAs who have been rejected this time citing bad surveys. Has Harish Chaudhary not lost? Ajay Maken has lost three times. Now, they have become big leaders here.”

He questioned Navjot Sidhu of not speaking up on the issue.

“Even PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was also a part of the meetings to finalise tickets. Why did he not speak up? Why is the Chief Minister fighting on two seats when sitting MLAs have been ignored?” he said.