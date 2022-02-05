Moosewala and Sidhana: Split by parties; linked by green plank, anti-Kejriwal cause

The issue of air, water and soil pollution has found two unlikely champions in Punjab’s electoral battlefield. One is an internationally popular Punjabi singer known for his gangsta rap and a history of run-ins with Punjab Police. The other is an ex-gangster-turned-social activist facing about 40 cases, the latest being over the Red Fort violence during farmers’ protest on the Republic Day last year.

While singer Sidhu Moosewala is the ruling Congress party’s candidate from Mansa, activist Lakha Sidhana is the fledgling Samyukta Samaj Morcha (SSM)’s nominee from the neighbouring Maur constituency for the 20 February state Assembly elections. They have often been at loggerheads with each other. But, in their poll campaign, they seem to be united by their advocacy for the cause of environment and their pitch against AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

As he goes canvassing from village to village in Mansa, Moosewala has one key message: “We need to clean up air we breathe, water we drink, food we eat, and our political system.” On why he joined politics, he told a gathering at Khiwa Khurd village, “When I was 23 I chose a profession (music) to transform the life of my parents. At 27, I have fame and money to give my parents, but can’t buy air… rich or poor, we breathe the same air.”

Barely half-an-hour drive away, Sidhana tells people the human civilisation will perish if we continue to harm the environment. “Our underground water is drying up, there are so many toxins in our environment that are known to be linked to our high incidence of cancer. We need to act fast,” he says.

Moosewala also flags cancer, informing people about the annual free cancer camp he organises in his village Moosa. “We are a small village of 2,800 people, but every year at least six to eight of them get diagnosed with cancer,’’ he says. Racked by polluted water from the irrigation drains and indiscriminate use of pesticides on the cotton crop, the Mansa belt sees a high incidence of cancer.

As the clamour for change grows louder in the Malwa region and the AAP posters get more visible across villages, especially in Mansa, the two are equally scathing in their criticism of Kejriwal and his “Delhi model”.

“Have you heard of the girl who was raped and paraded recently (in Delhi)…Is that the Delhi model? The ‘mahaul’ in Punjab is a lot better, we respect women…we don’t have communal riots like Delhi,” Moosewala tells a gathering.

Sidhana’s attack is more pointed as he lists Kejriwal’s backing for the SYL canal as well as the abrogation of Article 370 besides his government’s alleged “implementation” of the now-repealed farm laws. “We need a model tailor-made for our state, not the Delhi model,” he thunders.

Both assure their audiences that they will stand by them. “I am not running away anywhere, I intend to live here. And if you give me your vote, I will have your back,” Moosewala tells them. Sidhana makes the same promise to a group of traders at Maur Mandi, saying “You can call me at midnight and I will come.”

Both showcase their “probity”. Moosewala tells a gathering he may not be able to change the system, but he will never take a penny. “People tell me I have to to loosen my purse strings to win, I tell them I helped my mother Charan Kaur win the Sarpanch election by just distributing peanuts.”

With their opponents — Moosewala faces Dr Vijay Singla (AAP) and Prem Arora (SAD), while Sidhana is pitted against veteran leader Jagmeet Brar (SAD), Manoj Bala (Cong) and Sukhbir S Myserkhana (AAP) — targeting their controversial past, the two candidates have firmed up their defences.

At every meeting, Sidhana says his life has been an “open book”, adding “I have a past and I have never hidden it”.

On his part, Moosewala, when asked by reporters about his cases — he had been booked for allegedly promoting violence and gun culture in his songs besides using an AK 47 at a police range — says he was “misguided”. “At times the very people (police) who asked me to do something, booked me for it later…Punjab Police first commissioned a song amid corona and then booked me for it,” he claimed.

Despite their huge popularity on social media, the two face a stiff challenge at the hustings. While Moosewla’s songs have ranked high on global music charts, in Mansa, as he speaks inside a community centre, some people tell you that their votes are going to “Jharoo” (AAP’s poll symbol). He hushes up young fans playing his songs and admits, “These polls have been a revelation. I really don’t know what people want. I am just sticking to what I think is right for them.”

Sidhana also faces an uphill task. A local journalist Sukh Jagraon says it would be a tough contest for him and the winning margin may be slim. “Sidhana is very strong on his seat but we can’t discount the other parties. Also, lack of a party symbol for SSP could pose a problem for him,” he says.