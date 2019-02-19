Months of bitterness will be forgotten, say BJP and Sena leaders

With the BJP and the Shiv Sena finally firming up their alliance on Monday, after months of bitterness, leaders of both parties in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad welcomed the development saying “they were to ready forget the past and start anew”.

Welcoming the alliance pact in Maharashtra, BJP city president Yogesh Gogawale said: “BJP has always been positive about an alliance. Right from local self-government bodies to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, BJP has always sought an alliance with Shiv Sena, as both parties share a common ideology of Hindutva.”

Asked if the criticism towards the BJP for months would be forgotten, Gogawale said both parties have come together on a common agenda. “Both have joined hands in the national interest. Both parties espouse the cause of Hindutva and have decided to walk together on the election pitch,” he said.

Shiv Sena’s Maval MP Shrirang Barne said: “The decision is an appropriate one. The Sena and the BJP have been alliance partners for 25 years and it is in fitness of things that they have joined hands.”

He added: “It is true that there are differences between the BJP and the Shiv Sena local leaders. But we are confident that the leadership of both parties will resolve the issue.”