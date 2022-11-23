Monitor strong rooms, BJP may try to influence outcome: Cong HP in-charge

AICC Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday advised Congress candidates in the state to remain vigilant against BJP’s attempts to tamper EVMs ahead of counting. The state went to polls on November 12 and the results will be declared on December 10.

Shukla was speaking during a meeting with party workers to prepare a strategy ahead of poll results. A workshop was also held for Congress candidates to discuss EVM security and vote counting. Another such workshop with the booth agents will be held a week before the results.

Shukla said that he was confident that Congress will win over 50 seats and will form government in the state. “All party members have unitedly worked throughout the election process and now there is a need to work with the same promptness till the day of the counting of votes. Party workers should closely monitor the strong rooms where EVMs are kept as BJP members would try to gain access and influence outcomes,” Shukla added.

Massive turnouts in Congress rallies show support in favour of the party, he said, adding that due to anger against the BJP, there is a wave to bring back Congress in power. Following complaints of anti-party activities from Seraj Congress Block, the HPCC has suspended members Tek Chand, Dharmendra Kumar, and Rajendra Sharma for six years.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Himachal chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma termed Congress’ allegations of a possible horse-trading “baseless” and said that the BJP will return to power with full majority. He added that the Congress leaders are aware that they would face a big defeat and are therefore trying to divert people’s attention by talking about EVMs and horse-trading.