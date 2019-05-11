Molestation case against Nilanjan Roy: BJP accuses TMC of ‘conspiracy’ due to ‘imminent defeat’

The West Bengal BJP Saturday condemned the ‘false and fictitious’ complaint against its Diamond Harbour Sabha seat candidate Nilanjan Roy for allegedly molesting a minor and accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of a “conspiracy to defame the party leader ahead of the elections”. Roy is pitted against sitting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee from the constituency where voting is scheduled to take place on May 19.

Late on Friday, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights directed the West Bengal Police to arrest Roy for allegedly molesting a minor. It also wrote to the Election Commission for action in the matter.

In its statement today, the state’s BJP vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar said, “The false and fictitious complaint was filed against Nilanjan Roy in Falta PS, as a conspiracy to defame him before the election. Police could not find any prima facie case or any factual support behind the fictitious complaint.”

“Then the heads behind this conspiracy went to the West Bengal State Commission for Protection of Child Rights – which is full of stooges of Mamata Banerjee. No one should miss out that Commission members like Prasun Bhowmik & June Maliya are regular campaigners of Trinamool Congress,” he added.

On the Commission’s letter to the EC, requesting them to take cognizance of the complaint, Majumdar said, “This proactive step of the Commission is beyond their authority or jurisdiction. At the most, they can refer such complaint to the police for investigation.”

“The whole matter stinks of a deep-rooted conspiracy to defame and malign the BJP candidate in Diamond Harbour – where TMC candidate is Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Mamata Banerjee. Facing the imminent defeat of TMC in the election, which to be held on 19 May, this reckless conspiracy has been launched, just to defame the BJP candidate,” he added.

The alleged incident took place on April 26, when the minor had reportedly gone to meet Roy. Her family lodged a complaint with Falta police station. However, as there was no arrest despite starting a case under POCSO Act, the minor’s father approached the Commission.

Chairperson of the Commission Ananya Chatterjee had earlier told The Indian Express, “We received a complaint. The victim is a minor. Her father lodged a complaint with the police. Though they registered a case and recorded the statement of the victim under Section 164, the accused was not arrested. We have asked police to immediately arrest the accused.”

She added, “We have also written a letter to the EC asking it to take action within 24 hours.”