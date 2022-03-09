Moirang (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Moirang (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Moirang Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Pukhrem Sharatchandra Singh. The Moirang seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

Moirang ( Manipur ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

moirang Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mairembam Prithviraj Singh BJP 1 Post Graduate 41 Rs 5,65,67,797 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 66,18,682 ~ 66 Lacs+ Pukhrem Sharatchandra Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 71 Rs 2,19,04,693 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 13,69,181 ~ 13 Lacs+ Thongam Shanti Singh NPP 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 7,25,83,157 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

moirang Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pukhrem Sharatchandra Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 66 Rs 1,32,62,838 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,39,281 ~ 14 Lacs+ Mairembam Prithviraj Singh INC 1 Post Graduate 36 Rs 1,28,29,433 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 11,21,813 ~ 11 Lacs+ Thongam Shanti Singh IND 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 1,21,49,874 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

moirang Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) M. Prithviraj Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 12,87,443 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 16,33,700 ~ 16 Lacs+ Ph. Saratchandra Singh NCP 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 58,86,824 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 1,84,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

