Mohanlalganj (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mohanlalganj (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News:

The Mohanlalganj (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Ambrish Singh Pushkar. The Mohanlalganj (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Mohanlalganj Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

mohanlalganj (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amresh Kumar BJP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 12,12,61,397 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijesh Kumar Vikram Aam Janta Party (India) 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 3,20,127 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra Kumar BSP 1 Graduate 45 Rs 3,10,39,283 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Faujdar Prasad IND 0 8th Pass 65 Rs 15,20,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hemant Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 13,15,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Kumar Rawat Samaj Sevak Party 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 5,75,323 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mamta Choudhary INC 1 Graduate 43 Rs 33,88,551 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Kumar Suraksha Samaj Party 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 3,45,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shravan Kumar Bhartiya Dharmanirpeksha Party 0 5th Pass 39 Rs 35,02,328 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suraj Kumar Rawat AAP 6 Graduate 30 Rs 2,23,08,147 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Sushila Saroj SP 0 Graduate Professional 71 Rs 15,77,94,166 ~ 15 Crore+ / Rs 21,83,956 ~ 21 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Mohanlalganj Sc candidate of from Ambrish Singh Pushkar Uttar Pradesh. Mohanlalganj (sc) Election Result 2017

mohanlalganj (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ambrish Singh Pushkar SP 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 6,60,85,956 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Ajay Pushpa Rawat IND 0 Graduate 47 Rs 88,18,753 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Devi Ravat Rashtriya Shahri Vikas Party 0 Literate 59 Rs 68,000 ~ 68 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Hira Lal IND 0 5th Pass 32 Rs 1,06,690 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Malti Davi Rawat IND 0 Literate 47 Rs 30,22,092 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Meera Devi IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 82,000 ~ 82 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pushpa Rawat Bheem Manavtawadi Kranti Dal 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 60,78,000 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ R.k. Chaudhary IND 1 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 72,10,787 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar Nagrik Ekta Party 0 Graduate 42 Rs 71,34,800 ~ 71 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Bahadur BSP 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 9,57,10,000 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kumar Valmiki IND 0 5th Pass 35 Rs 52,700 ~ 52 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shrawan Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 31,72,160 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Mohanlalganj Sc candidate of from Chandra Rawat Uttar Pradesh. Mohanlalganj (sc) Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

