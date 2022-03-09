Mohan (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mohan (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Mohan (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Brijesh Kumar. The Mohan (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

mohan (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Achhey Lal IND 0 5th Pass 37 Rs 9,77,508 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brajesh Kumar BJP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 4,03,68,562 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 7,85,265 ~ 7 Lacs+ Dr. Anchal SP 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 97,01,329 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 23,40,983 ~ 23 Lacs+ Madhu Verma Alias Madhu Rawat INC 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 97,05,172 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 21,06,114 ~ 21 Lacs+ Nitu Kanaujiya Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Literate 33 Rs 1,57,24,800 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Sandeep Kumar Nagrik Ekta Party 0 Graduate 30 Rs 7,28,656 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Savita Al-Hind Party 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 7,30,900 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sewak Lal Rawat BSP 1 Graduate 57 Rs 12,96,28,000 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 50,00,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ Shatrohan Lal Rawat AAP 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 2,16,33,800 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+

mohan (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Brijesh Kumar BJP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 1,13,91,077 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Bhagwan Das Katheria INC 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 77,35,947 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radhe Lal Rawat S/o Munnu BSP 1 Post Graduate 51 Rs 1,90,25,101 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Radhey Lal Jan Adhikar Manch 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 5,21,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shatrohan Lal Rawat RLD 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 2,25,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 48,000 ~ 48 Thou+ Sunil Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 25,42,500 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Chaudhary IND 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 1,72,70,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,05,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Vinod IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 4,99,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

mohan (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Radhey Lal Rawat BSP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 63,14,569 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Balakram RCP 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 52,26,470 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 4,39,595 ~ 4 Lacs+ Bhagwati Prasad SP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 28,20,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Pal RLM 2 Post Graduate 50 Rs 42,52,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 14,80,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Guru Baksha JKP 0 12th Pass 68 Rs 30,78,221 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Sonker NCP 1 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 48,34,000 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 28,00,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ K.b. Bharti LJP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 44,73,400 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 7,50,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Mast Ram BJP 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 1,86,56,324 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh RJD 0 Literate 42 Rs 13,50,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Rawat PECP 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 75,26,000 ~ 75 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Ram Khelawan INC 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 85,47,359 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 3,85,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

