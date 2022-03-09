Mohammdi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mohammdi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Mohammdi Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Lokendra Pratap Singh. The Mohammdi seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

mohammdi Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anurag M. Sarthi Action Party 0 Graduate 29 Rs 73,28,258 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 4,80,630 ~ 4 Lacs+ Daud Ahmad SP 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 10,58,72,609 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 3,82,89,210 ~ 3 Crore+ Lokendra Pratap Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 2,84,40,042 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Ravikant AAP 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 11,51,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Reetu Singh INC 0 5th Pass 31 Rs 7,05,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Roopram IND 0 Literate 54 Rs 10,52,259 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 72,592 ~ 72 Thou+ Shakeel Ahmad Siddiqui BSP 0 Literate 60 Rs 13,01,97,993 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

mohammdi Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Lokendra Pratap Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 2,26,55,443 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Adesh Kumar Jan Adhikar Manch 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 5,90,429 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Daud Ahmad BSP 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 8,83,22,056 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 1,77,36,114 ~ 1 Crore+ Harishankar Rashtriya Janadhar Party 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 33,18,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Malkeet Singh Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 1,61,76,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 19,20,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ Nar Singh IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 25,62,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash IND 0 Literate 49 Rs 5,28,266 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rachana IND 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 1,10,64,159 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rambeti Sharma RLD 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 5,40,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramrati Bhartiya Krishak Dal 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 16,67,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Sharma INC 0 Graduate 51 Rs 1,10,64,159 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Saziya Khatoon Swarajya Party Of India 0 Not Given 30 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

mohammdi Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Awasthi Bala Prasad BSP 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 1,18,56,647 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anita Devi LD 0 Literate 39 Rs 9,72,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashfaq Ulla Khan INC 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 4,76,63,276 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 5,75,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Dheeresh Mohan RLM 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 12,07,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dilip Singh BKD 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 20,71,537 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 6,70,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Faiyaz Ali IND 0 Literate 45 Rs 14,08,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 59,000 ~ 59 Thou+ Imran Ahmed SP 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 5,26,44,147 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 18,50,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Kranti Kumar Singh CPI(ML)(L) 9 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 40,25,849 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 1,05,919 ~ 1 Lacs+ Lokendra Pratap Singh BJP 1 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 99,63,461 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 11,48,862 ~ 11 Lacs+ Pancham Lal IND 0 Literate 73 Rs 3,21,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra RSBP 0 Literate 45 Rs 11,18,809 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 16,01,371 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdas Gautam IND 0 5th Pass 52 Rs 7,83,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rameshwar IND 0 Literate 62 Rs 3,76,260 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rupendra Pal Singh PECP 3 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 37,69,400 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Shashivind Pal IND 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 8,68,487 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Kishore Subhash BSRD 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 10,04,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Vijay Kumar Alias LJP 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 1,87,58,457 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,51,700 ~ 1 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

