Mohammadabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mohammadabad (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats.

The Mohammadabad Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Alka Rai. The Mohammadabad seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

mohammadabad Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Alka Rai BJP 0 12th Pass 59 Rs 6,96,74,005 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 3,53,572 ~ 3 Lacs+ Avadh Bihari Singh Yadav IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 3,41,102 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Arvind Kishor Rai INC 1 Doctorate 62 Rs 1,89,96,034 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 25,10,350 ~ 25 Lacs+ Kanhaiya IND 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 2,08,50,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Madhvendra Rai BSP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 8,05,20,385 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 2,95,54,100 ~ 2 Crore+ Manoj Yadav AAP 1 Graduate 36 Rs 2,32,200 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Md. Ismail Ansari All India Minorities Front 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 21,000 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rampyari IND 0 Illiterate 52 Rs 2,08,50,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Singh Kushwaha Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 6,72,875 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 1,21,807 ~ 1 Lacs+ Suhaib Alias Mannu Ansari SP 0 Graduate 31 Rs 22,56,968 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

mohammadabad Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Alka Rai BJP 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 5,14,11,096 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 6,61,808 ~ 6 Lacs+ Dilip Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 25 Rs 20,500 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaigobind IND 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 68,57,334 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Janak Kumar INC 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 7,73,263 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parmanand Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 12,06,474 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sagir CPI(ML)(L) 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 65,000 ~ 65 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sibgatulla Ansari BSP 0 Graduate 64 Rs 4,63,88,220 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Srikrishna IND 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 1,00,06,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra CPI 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 9,99,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Svati Samajwadi Janata Party (ChandraShekhar) 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Mohammadabad candidate of from Sibgatullah Ansari Uttar Pradesh. Mohammadabad Election Result 2012

mohammadabad Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sibgatullah Ansari QED 0 Graduate 60 Rs 2,06,01,429 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind INC 1 Doctorate 55 Rs 61,26,427 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 36,187 ~ 36 Thou+ Brahma RLM 0 Graduate 25 Rs 28,98,427 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinanath IND 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 4,26,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Rai SP 3 Graduate 45 Rs 5,09,76,575 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 9,44,141 ~ 9 Lacs+ Rajnath JD(U) 0 10th Pass 0 Rs 87,000 ~ 87 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramdev Singh IND 0 8th Pass 67 Rs 16,85,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shambhu IND 0 Literate 46 Rs 1,97,775 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar Rai BSP 2 Post Graduate 42 Rs 3,81,70,018 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 47,86,601 ~ 47 Lacs+ Virendra Kumar Rai BJP 1 Post Graduate 52 Rs 1,64,07,619 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,54,007 ~ 6 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Mohammadabad Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.