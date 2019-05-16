Mohali village cries for basic amenities, no leader pays any heed

Makhan Singh, who migrated to Badi from his native village, Bhagindi, around an year ago, has some bad memories about his village. The village still does not have adequate drinking water and an old well still remains the main source of water for nearly 300 residents of the village.

Makhan Singh, whose sister-in-law, Surinder Kaur, is the sarpanch now, tells Chandigarh Newsline that drinking water pipeline has been laid and there is an improvement. However, roads and electricity are still an issue in the village. “I visit my village every Sunday. There is an improvement in drinking water supply yet people fetch water from the well. My brother made efforts that all the residents get water connections,” Makhan Singh added.

Sardara Singh, another resident of the village, pointed out issue of roads and the well that is the main source of drinking water in area. “Our children go to school on either bicycle, or by foot. There are some seasonal rivulets on the way. During the monsoons, these rivulets fill with water making it dangerous for them to cross it as the water currents can sweep them away,” Sardara Singh said, adding, that the well in their village was nearly hundred years old

He added that in 2017, the entire village decided to boycott polls. They even put a board outside their village stating that whoever will come to seek votes in the area, will have to first resolve their issues.

When asked whether the issues were resolved, Sardara Singh said they still continue to persist.

Sarpanch Surinder Kaur’s husband, Pal Singh, said they wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) last year for building a connecting road for the village. The DC directed Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to look into the matter. Despite this, the roads have not been built”

“It has been more than one year that the roads have remained in this condition. We will meet the SDM again after elections with this regard,” Pal Singh said.

Swaroop Singh, another villager, told Newsline that expect SAD’s halqa in-charge, Ranjeet Singh Gill, not a single candidate contesting from Anandpur Sahib constituency visited their village over last one and a half months. “Gill visited our village and assured us to resolve the issues. When he contested elections in 2017, he promised the same. No one from Congress or Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have come to our village and tried to understand our plight,” Swaroop Singh said.

The village is located around 12 km from Mullanpur and lies in the foothills of Shivalik. Most residents of the village work as daily wagers in Chandigarh or Mohali. The village does not have a high school. The students head to Jayanti Majri village or others for their education. Patiala ki Rao rivulet crosses from near the village, resulting in worsened conditions in the village during monsoon.