Mohali: Three-tier security outside EVM strongrooms

A day after voting ended to decide the fate of the next legislative Assembly in Punjab, the EVMs of Mohali and Derabassi were kept in strongrooms with three-tier security arrangements in Sector 78 Sports Complex.

Security officials posted near the Sports Complex said that they have been instructed to allow nobody to come near the venue till the counting of votes takes place on March 10.

A senior police officer said that the paramilitary forces — Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) — will make up the inner security circle, while the Punjab Police rendering assistance and forming the outer cordons of security.

“The sports complex, for now, is out of bounds for the general public as the EVMs are kept there. A three-tier security is in place. The representatives of various parties have been permitted to sit outside the premises,” the officer added.

On Monday, a few Aam Aadmi Party representatives were found sitting outside the venue and keeping an eye on it. One of the representatives told the Indian Express that in 2017 too, they had kept a watch on the strongroom after voting had ended.

In 2017, the counting had taken place in the District Administrative Complex (DAC). This time it shall be done at the Sports Complex for Mohali and Derabassi constituencies, while for Kharar, it shall take place at Rattan Professional College.