Mohali gets 1.35L new voters, 10,000 first-timers

A total of 1.35 lakh new voters are registered in Mohali district. Out of this, more than 10,000 voters will vote for the first time in the Punjab Assembly elections on February 20. The district administration has claimed that it is ready with all the arrangements for the upcoming elections.

District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia said that a total of 907 polling booths had been set up in the three constituencies of the district, out of which 96 booths (32 in each constituency), while three pink booths (one in each constituency) wherein women will be deputed on the polling stations.

“Three disability booths shall be set up in the district. The new voters will be welcomed at the polling stations,” DC Kalia added.

She said that a total of 10,651 first-time voters were there in the district while a total of 1.35 voters of all age groups were registered in the district.

The DC said that the district police had recovered 10,547 litre illicit liquor seized in the district during the poll nakas apart from 28 kg poppy husk, 1.17 kg opium, 2,407 gm heroin, 52,323 banned tablets. She added that 113 FIRs were registered under the Excise Act since the imposition of model code of conduct while 54 under the NDPS Act and 32 cases were registered for violation of model code of codunct (defacement of property).

The DC said that a total of Rs 1.35 crore in cash was recovered in the district apart from 3 kg silver and 216 gm gold.

The Deputy Commissioner said that a total of 7, 94,983 voters shall cast their franchise in the elections.

About voter cards, the DC said that the people whose votes were registered till December 20, the photo cards were issued to them while the voters whose votes were registered after that the cards shall be issued by February 16.

The DC said that there will be dry days from 6 pm onwards on February 18 to February 20. She added that no hotel or restaurant will be allowed to serve liquor. “Strict action shall be taken in case of any violation,” she said.