Toggle Menu
Mohali district all set for counting of voteshttps://indianexpress.com/elections/mohali-district-all-set-for-counting-of-votes-5743334/

Mohali district all set for counting of votes

The DC also added that the observers would randomly check slips of VVPAT machines in the presence of either the candidate or his polling agent.

election results, election result, election result 2019, election result list 2019, 2019 election results list, Lok Sabha Elections 2019, 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Winner list elections, election winner list, winner list election, Lok Sabha election winner list, list of winners elections 2019, indian express, election news, indian express
The Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra said vote counting of Mohali and Kharar assembly segments will take place at Government Polytechnic College.

The district administration has made all arrangements at counting centers for counting of votes to be held today. As many as 400 employees have been deputed for the counting process, which will be carried out at Government Polytechnic College at Khoonimajra village in Kharar.

The Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra said vote counting of Mohali and Kharar assembly segments will take place at Government Polytechnic College as both the segments fall under Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency. Counting of Derabassi assembly segment will take place at Punjabi University in Patiala as the segment falls under Patiala parliamentary constituency.”

“The counting of 256 polling booths of Kharar and 234 polling booths of Mohali will take place at Khoonimajra, while that of 259 polling booths of Derabassi will take place in Patiala under strict security arrangements. The entire area around the polytechnic college has been made a vehicle-free zone and no person can enter college premises without having an entry pass issued by a competent authority,” DC Gurpreet Kaur Sapra said, adding that the mobile phones will also not be allowed inside counting centers.

She added that as many as 400 employees have been deputed for counting of votes and 14 tables have been set up. Counting will take place in different rounds. The final results will be declared by Returning Officers (RO) in Ropar for Anandpur Sahib constituency and in Patiala for Patiala constituency. “May 23 has also been declared as a dry day. No liquor vend can stay open Thursday,” Sapra told Chandigarh Newsline.

The DC also added that the observers would randomly check slips of VVPAT machines in the presence of either the candidate or his polling agent.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android