Mohali campaign: Manoj Tiwari rakes up ‘discrimination’ faced by migrants during lockdown

Bhojpuri singer and former Delhi BJP’s president, Manoj Tiwari, on Monday campaigned in support of the saffron party’s Mohali candidate, Sanjeev Vashisht, and raked up the issue of migrant crisis during the lockdown, besides other problems. Tiwari on Monday visited the Jagatpura and Balongi areas, where migrants live in large numbers and can prove to be a decisive factor in the upcoming election for Mohali. Tiwari, along with BJP candidate, Sanjeev Vashist, during their address raised the issue of deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab and the increasing menace of drugs.

Tiwari asserted that law and order had completely failed in the state of Punjab and the problem of drugs had also destroyed several families across the state. He alleged that the Congress government discriminated against the poor, particularly migrants, in distributing ration during the lockdown.

“The ration was sent by the Centre. But it was not distributed to the underprivileged or poor people even though they were going through a tough time. The Congress party should be taught a befitting lesson for this discrimination,” he added.

Tiwari claimed that the BJP is the only party that was truly working for the welfare of the community. Farmers of Punjab had no issues with the BJP anymore and were supporting the party. According to him, there was in fact a wave for the BJP in Punjab. He said, “The party is getting good support from both the rural and urban areas. The voters are mature in Punjab and they know that the BJP can be of help to them. I appeal to the masses to vote for the BJP to make Mohali corruption-free.”

According to Tiwari, the Delhi model of Kejriwal was a failed story and he claimed that the elderly, the disabled as well as widows were not even getting pensions in Delhi. “Kejriwal is spreading lies about the development of Delhi to mislead Punjab and its voters. The mohalla clinic system in Delhi had failed and most of these clinics did not have medicines and remained shut during the crucial Covid-19 period when they were needed the most,” Vashisht later, addressing the gathering, stressed that nothing had been done for the progress of Mohali by the Congress in the past few years.

Controversy at BJP rally

Meanwhile, a controversy erupted in Balongi after supporters of BJP and Congress almost fought on the issue of holding rallies at Balongi’s Dussehra ground. Congress workers allegedly stopped BJP from holding the public meeting of Manoj Tiwari at the spot. The police sorted out the issue.