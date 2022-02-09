Mohali: Balbir Sidhu relies on personal connect, development; terms his opponents ‘unreliable’

His opponents targeted him on issues including development, nepotism, and land-grabbing, but Congress candidate and sitting MLA from Mohali, Balbir Sidhu, said that he banks on personal connection with the people of his constituency.

Around 3 pm, Sidhu’s cavalcade reached Motemajra village. The village has a voting population of more than 1,000. The villagers welcomed Sidhu with drumbeats. After entering the village, Sidhu’s supporters escorted him to a common hall where he addressed the people.

“I made Kulwant Singh (AAP candidate) the mayor but he betrayed me. You know my address, you know my phone number, but can you call Kulwant Singh directly?” Sidhu asked the people who had come to listen to him.

Balbir Sidhu also termed Kulwant Singh an ‘inaccessible businessman’ who, he said, will not be able to solve the issues concerning the people of his constituency. He addressed the people saying that he was their ‘son’ who stood by the people in their good and bad times.

Sidhu also attacked Kulwant Singh saying that the latter had approached the Congress high command to get the ticket, but the party denied the ticket to him due to his ‘unreliability’.

After starting his campaign, Sidhu met the representatives of the industry whom he called his ‘family’ and promised to solve the pending issues if elected again.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Sidhu said that he had worked a lot on bringing about development in his area and that his opponents have nothing to say against him.

“They are lavelling allegations on me, they did not do anything for the area and now making excuses but the people are aware of my work and I have full faith in them,” Sidhu said.

Replying to a question over the allegations of land grabbing, Sidhu said that it was false propaganda by his opponents and nobody can probe the allegations.

He also targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kulwant Singh of spreading lies.

“What Kulwant Singh had done in five years during his tenure as a mayor, he could not solve the issue of many sectors where there were no roads not sewerage and people were forced to pay hefty water bills, “Sidhu added.

Speaking about the allegations of nepotism against him, Balbir Sidhu said that the the councillors had decided to make his younger brother as the mayor.

When questioned on his achievements, Sidhu said that bringing the medical college in Mohali was one of his biggest achievements which would enable the poor section of the society to get cheaper medicare.

“We decongested the Landran chowk, Kulwant Singh remained the mayor and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) remained in power for ten years but they could not do it, will the Shiromani Akali Dal and Kulwant Singh would answer it,” Sidhu questioned.

During his campaign at Motemajra village, Sidhu exhorted the people to vote for him saying that Kulwant Singh is a businessman and shall never come to their village after the voting was over.

Sidhu was the health minister during the prvious chief minister Captain Amrinder Singh government.