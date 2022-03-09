Moga (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Moga (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Moga Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Harjot Kamal Singh. The Moga seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Moga ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

moga Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Balkaran Moga CPI(ML)(L) 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 53,47,000 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar SAD 2 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 35,98,96,497 ~ 35 Crore+ / Rs 2,91,96,786 ~ 2 Crore+ Chanan Singh Wattu Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 68 Rs 5,59,524 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora AAP 0 Graduate Professional 39 Rs 2,04,12,545 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 48,29,756 ~ 48 Lacs+ Dr. Harjot Kamal BJP 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 3,67,63,656 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 66,69,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ Gurcharan Singh IND 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 12,50,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Gurpreet Singh Arora IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 37,80,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lavinder Gill IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 31,73,15,111 ~ 31 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Malvika Sood INC 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 1,95,56,571 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjeet Singh Mallah Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 73,30,657 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Navdeep Sangha IND 0 Graduate 43 Rs 89,41,060 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Moga candidate of from Harjot Kamal Singh Punjab. Moga Election Result 2017

moga Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Harjot Kamal Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 3,02,87,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,54,24,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Amar Kumar SHS 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Barjinder Singh SAD 1 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 21,74,47,304 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 2,22,66,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Bhupinder Kaur IND 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagtar Singh IND 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 26,35,022 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 3,40,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Kulwant Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 57,70,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Manjeet Singh Mann IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 1,40,44,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Paramjit IND 0 Literate 43 Rs 2,57,400 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Grover AAP 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 1,59,79,823 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 33,75,276 ~ 33 Lacs+ Rekha Kapoor IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 4,80,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Sandhura Singh AITC 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 90,13,802 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 4,82,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Shriram Danwal Hindustan Shakti Sena 0 5th Pass 48 Rs 62,000 ~ 62 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Moga candidate of from Joginder Pal Jain Punjab. Moga Election Result 2012

moga Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Joginder Pal Jain INC 2 12th Pass 66 Rs 7,70,63,736 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 36,98,718 ~ 36 Lacs+ Ashwani Kumar SHS 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 28,65,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Ravinder Singh Bhana PPOP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 2,33,31,285 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 27,42,369 ~ 27 Lacs+ Navneet IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 61,35,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Parmdeep Singh Gill SAD 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 4,36,69,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 39,18,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ Pritpal Singh BSP 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 23,11,323 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sathi Vijay Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 1,61,64,805 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,37,717 ~ 1 Lacs+ Shri Ram Daynwal IND 1 5th Pass 44 Nil / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Moga Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Moga Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Moga Assembly is also given here.