Modiji obsessed with my family: Priyanka in Ghaziabad road show

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is obsessed with her family. Speaking at a road show in Ghaziabad, she said, “Modji ki ek sanak hai mere parivar ke saath, Nehru ji ne ye kiya, Indira Gandhi ji ne ye kiya. Arey main puchti hun, Modii aapne kya kiya (Modiji has an obsession with my family. Nehru did this. Indira did that. Let me ask you, Modi ji. What did you do?)”.

Priyanka was canvassing for Congress candidate Dolly Sharma.

Accusing the ruling BJP for neglecting the constituencies it holds, Priyanka said, “I visited Varanasi 15 days ago. Their promotion is so good that even I thought the Prime Minister must have done a lot, must have gone village to village. But I was told that he comes, delivers speeches and leaves.”

“Modiji went to Japan and hugged there, went to America and hugged there, went to China and hugged there, went to Africa and hugged there. He had biryani in Pakistan. But did you see him hug a poor family in Varanasi?”, she asked.

Invoking her father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, she said, “BJP kehti hai ki wo desh ki party hai. Unhe har shaheed ka aadar karna chahiye bhale hi woh Hindu ho ya Muslim, bhale hi aapke vipakshi dal ke pita ho, us shaheed ka bhi aadar karna chahiye (BJP claims that it a party of the country. They should respect a martyr, whether he is a Hindu or a Muslim or the father of his opponent).”

Speaking on the Congress’s promise of a minimum income guarantee scheme, Priyanka said, “Modiji asks where the money will come from. I ask, there is Rs 3,17,000 crore to pardon the debts of businessmen, but no money for the poor?”

Seventy-four year old Asad had travelled 30 km to catch a glimpse of Priyanka. “She has an aura. I have only seen in pictures. She reminds me of Indira Gandhi. There is something about her,” he said.

Clicking selfies with party workers and waving to the crowd, Priyanka also met an 18-year-old girl outside her house and asked her about the cleanliness in the area.

“She asked us if the area had been cleaned only for her visit or it was regular. We told her it was cleaned before her visit,” said Shivani.