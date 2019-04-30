Toggle Menu
Modiji burning files is not going to save you: Rahul on Shastri Bhawan firehttps://indianexpress.com/elections/modiji-burning-files-is-not-going-to-save-you-rahul-on-shastri-bhawan-fire-5703350/

Modiji burning files is not going to save you: Rahul on Shastri Bhawan fire

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of Shastri Bhawan here this afternoon and was brought under control later.

rahul gandhi, pm modi, narendra modi, shastri nagar fire, election news, lok sabha elections, lok sabha election results, may 23 results, indian express
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a fire broke out at Shastri Bhawan that houses offices of several ministries, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said burning files will not save the PM as his day of judgement is near.

A fire broke out on the sixth floor of Shastri Bhawan here this afternoon and was brought under control later.

Shastri Bhawan houses the ministries of Law, Information and Broadcasting, Corporate Affairs, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, and Human Resources Development.

“Modiji burning files is not going to save you. Your day of judgement is coming,” Gandhi tweeted.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, fire officials said.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 No farmer to be jailed for loan default in Congress regime: Rahul Gandhi
2 Priyanka Gandhi on not contesting from Varanasi: Others would have been disappointed if I focused on one seat
3 Congress meets ECI team in Delhi seeking fresh election from West Tripura seat