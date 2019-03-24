‘Modi wave of 2014 has increased 15 pc before LS polls’

The BJP earlier this week released a list of 21 candidates for the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, which bears the mark of the party’s state unit president, B S Yeddyurappa, with several candidates being seen as close to the former chief minister. In an interview with JOHNSON T A, the 76-year-old discusses BJP’s prospects in the coming elections, as also allegations of a diary in the Income Tax Department’s possession with alleged jottings of payments made to party’s central leaders by Yeddyurappa when he was the CM:

On Saturday, the Congress alleged that you recorded details of payments to the tune of Rs 1,800 crore, allegedly made to central BJP leaders, in a diary when you were the chief minister in 2009.

I am not in the habit of writing diaries. The issue of alleged payment has already been probed and the documents found fake. The I-T Department has found that the documents, signatures and handwritten notes are forged. This is a closed chapter. Congress leaders have planted this report in the media. They do not have any (election) issues and are raising false issues.

You have toured all Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka over the last few weeks. What is your sense of the BJP’s standing in the state?

The wave in favour of Narendra Modi prevalent during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections has increased by at least 15 per cent before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. There is a wave in favour of Modi, and anger over failures of the (Congress-JDS) coalition government in Karnataka. Development and irrigation projects have come to a halt. There has been promise of loan waivers amounting to Rs 46,000 crore but only Rs 4,000 crore worth loans have been waived. People are fed up with this government. Third, when we were in power (in Karnataka), we launched popular programmes such as Bhagyalakshmi (for girls) and other schemes for the poor; these have been stopped. All this favour us (BJP).

There have been reports of an internal survey by the BJP suggesting that the party will win only 12 seats in Karnataka and the coalition will get 16…

There is no such finding. We will win 22 of 28 seats in Karnataka.

The BJP is fielding all sitting MPs in Karnataka despite strong anti-incumbency mood against some of them in their constituencies.

We are yet to decide on only one more of the 15 sitting MPs, and we will do that soon. There is no problem with any candidate. We are going to contest these elections in a united fashion…there is no dissidence of any sort likely to emerge.

Soon after the Balakot airstrikes you had commented that the strikes would benefit BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. Has it improved the party’s prospects?

I was referring to overall performance of the Prime Minister on various fronts, including foreign policy, while stating that there is a situation in the country that is favorable to BJP. My comments were distorted by the media. The credit for the strikes must go to the defence forces, but it is natural for the government of the day to also get some credit.

The campaign for these elections seems to be heavily dependent on PM Modi.

We have requested the PM to come for four rallies (in Karnataka). We have to see how many places he will choose to campaign. After the next three days, when candidates are all cleared, I will hire a helicopter and try to cover three to four constituencies per day. We want to project leadership from all communities in the campaign this time.

Does the alliance between the Congress and the JD(S) in Karnataka pose a threat to the BJP, which has won a lion’s share of seats in the state since 2004?

Even if JD(S) and Congress are fighting jointly, we are not worried. We will win at least 22 (constituencies). The coalition is a boon for us – if they keep fighting among themselves for a few more days, it will help us. People are cursing the coalition. There is no unity between any leader of the coalition. (Chief Minister H D) Kumaraswamy is restricted to only four districts – he is not a leader of the whole state.

Kumaraswamy released audio recordings of an alleged attempt by BJP to poach a JD(S) MLA. Has it damaged the BJP’s image?

The matter is in court. I would not like to comment.

Some BJP leaders have said a BJP government will emerge in Karnataka within 24 hours of the Lok Sabha results.

One thing is very clear: more than 20 Congress MLAs are opposed to Kumaraswamy. They are not willing to accept him as Chief Minister. We will see what happens after the Lok Sabha results. We are now worried only about winning the 22 seats (in Karnataka).